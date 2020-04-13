Hospital EMR Market Impacts and Analysis of COVID-19 Surge Well for Growth 2030 – Cerner Corporation, eClinical Works, Epic Systems, McKesson, All Scripts, MEDITECH

Research Study Says that, Over the years, hospitals are widely adopting EMR systems as it has enabled hospitals to provide better healthcare, patient care, secure patient data and promote better communication between hospital and patient. Moreover, Medicare and Medicaid are promoting and encouraging hospitals to adopt EMR systems which indirectly results in better healthcare. According to Medicare EHR Incentive Program, 2016, Certified healthcare IT providers like Epic Systems, Cerner, McKesson and MEDHOST among various others have installed their systems in over 4500 hospitals in US. The numbers of installations are likely to increase in various geographic and emerging economic areas in coming years. With rising adoption rate and benefits offered by the EMR systems the market for EMR is likely to propel in coming years.

The continual growth of the hospital EMR market can be attributed to wide scale adoption of EMR by hospitals, which are widely used to store patient’s medical history. Moreover, consolidation of hospitals and increasing healthcare expenditure to provide better healthcare has been a major factor to contribute to the substantial growth of the global hospital EMR system market between 2019 and 2030.

Major Players in the Hospital EMR Systems Market

The prominent players in the global Hospital EMR System Market are Cerner Corporation, eClinical Works, Epic Systems, McKesson, All Scripts, MEDITECH, Cantata Health, MEDHOST, CPSI, and NextGen Healthcare among others.

Rapid Growth of the Asia Pacific Market

Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing population, continuously growing economy, rising adoption of EMR and government and private institution support is anticipated to present a lucrative growth scenario for the hospital EMR system market in this region. Moreover, growing favorable regulations and norms are supporting EMR is expected to present an attractive growth prospect for the market in the coming years.

Report Statement for Hospital EMR System Market:



The Hospital EMR System Market report covers all the bases as mentioned below,

– Analyzing the prominent players in the Hospital EMR System Market with respect to their growth and their contribution in the market share.

– Focus on the key components of the Hospital EMR System Market individually, to study the region where most sales takes place, value of the entire market size and development plans regarding the products in the future.

– Estimating a generalized idea of the market size of the Hospital EMR System Market.

Table of Contents

