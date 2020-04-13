Outdoor Gym Equipment Market Estimates Dropped, Facts One Need to Know

Advance Market Analytics released a new market study on Global Outdoor Gym Equipment Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Global Outdoor Gym Equipment Forecast till 2025*. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are PlayCore (United States), Proludic (United Kingdom), The Great Outdoor Gym Company, Wicksteed Leisure (United Kingdom), Xccent Fitness (United States), PlayPower (United States), Kompan, Inc (United States) and Childforms (United States).

Outdoor gym equipment refers to the equipment specially designed for open spaces that may be public or private. These products help people exercise and train in the open for free. They are similar to indoor gym equipment and provide the same benefits. There has been a significant rise in the number of people joining fitness centers with a figure stood up to 62 million in the United States alone in 2018, the future for gym equipment looks promising. An increasing number of people getting motivated to join fitness centers, which will fuel the use of outdoor gym equipment as governments of many countries have started setting up outdoor gyms for the public. This, in turn, will propel the market growth. According to AMA, the Global Outdoor Gym Equipment market is expected to see growth rate of 5.99%.

Market Drivers

Increasing Awareness Related to Benefits of Healthy Lifestyle

Growing Preference for Workout among Youths and Geriatric Population

Hectic Work Schedule and rising Health Problems like Diabetes & Obesity

Market Trend

Adoption of Strategic Wellness Initiatives by the Governments and Non-profit Organizations

Rising Number of Health Related Programs

Restraints

High Cost of Outdoor Gym Equipments may hamper the Market Growth

Opportunities

Government Support to Promote Health Fitness Programs

Rapid Advancements in Outdoor Equipment Features

Challenges

Lack of Expert Training Professionals is posing a Challenge for the Market Growth

The regular update in report considering latest influencing factors allows industry participant to receive latest edition with additional chapter / commentary dictating latest scenario, economic slowdown and COVID-19 impact on overall industry. Further it will also provide qualitative information about when industry could come back on track and what possible measures industry players are taking to deal with current situation.

The Global Outdoor Gym Equipment Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Public outdoor establishments, Private outdoor establishments), Facilities (Strength Training, Simple fitness or Resistance Training)

To comprehend Global Outdoor Gym Equipment market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Outdoor Gym Equipment market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Outdoor Gym Equipment Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Outdoor Gym Equipment market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Outdoor Gym Equipment Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Outdoor Gym Equipment

Chapter 4: Presenting the Outdoor Gym Equipment Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Outdoor Gym Equipment market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

finally, Outdoor Gym Equipment Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Key highlights of the Study:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2018-2024

Detailed information on factors that will accelerate the growth.

Insights on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Uncovering market’s competitive landscape

Comprehensive information about factors that will challenge the growth

