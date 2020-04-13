Polyaspartic Coatings Market by Type (Pure Polyurea, Hybrid Polyurea), Systems (Quartz, Metallic) Region – Global Forecast to 2023

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global Polyaspartic Coatings Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Polyaspartic Coatings Market is estimated at US$ 358 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 521 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.8% between 2018 and 2023. This report spread across 146 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with tables and figures are now available in this research.

“Building & construction end-use industry is expected to register the highest CAGR in the global polyaspartic coatings market during the forecast period.”

Polyaspartic Coatings are widely used in the building & construction industry. Their application areas include bridge construction, commercial architecture, floor & roof coating, caulks, joint fill, parking decks, concrete repair, and structural bonds. Polyaspartic coatings are used as topcoats, stone carpets, sealants, and waterproofing. The use of polyaspartic coatings in infrastructure is increasing because they have good wear, abrasion, and weather resistance.

“Pure polyurea segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the global polyaspartic coatings market during the forecast period.”

Pure Polyurea Coating is a result of the chemical reaction of isocyanates and amine-terminated resins. Pure polyurea plays a vital role in determining the properties of the final coated surface. These systems serve a wide variety of applications including coating or lining applications over substrates such as concrete or metals to protect them from corrosion.

Key Players- Covestro AG (Germany), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), PPG Industries (US), BASF SE (Germany), AkzoNobel (Netherlands), Hempel Group (Denmark), Rust-Oleum (US), Laticrete (US), SIKA AG (Switzerland), Satyen polymers (India), and VIP Coatings (Germany).