Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) Market – What Factors will drive the this Market during 2020-2026

Currently, there are several producing companies in the world rosin industry. The main players are Hexion, Arakawa, Perum Perhutani, Resinas Brasil Group, Vinagum, Wuzhou Pine Chemicals and Wuzhou Sun Shine Forestry & Chemicals. The global sales of rosin will increase to 1003229 MT in 2017 from 1187793 MT in 2012.

In consumption market, China and Europe are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these two regions occupied 63.86% of the global consumption volume in total.

The worldwide market for Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 2030 million US$ in 2024, from 1690 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Globalmarketers.biz Research study.

This report focuses on the Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Hexion

Arakawa

Perum Perhutani

Resinas Brasil Group

Vinagum

Midhills Rosin & Turpenes

Forchem

Arizona

Pinova

Wuzhou Pine Chemicals

Wuzhou Sun Shine Forestry & Chemicals

Jingdong Lion

Forestarchem

Deqing Yinlong Industrial

Deqing Jixin

Nanning Heli Joint Rosin

Chuxiong Hongbang Forest Chemical

ZHAOQING DIC

Guangdong KOMO

Feishang

Resin Chemicals

Songquan Forest Chemical

Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) Market segment by Type, the merchandise are often split into

Gum Rosin

Tall Oil Rosin

Wood Rosin

Market segment by Application, split into

Adhesive

Paint & Coating

Coatings & Paints

Rubber

Paper Making

Food

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyse global Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To show the development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central& South America. To deliberately profile the key players, comprehensively analyze their development plans and methods. To define, describe and predict the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025

For the info information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is taken into account because the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the bottom year, the prior year has been considered.

The market study discusses the highlighted segments on the idea of BPS, market share, profit, and other vital factors. Our business report elaborates the impact of various subdivisions to the growth of the global Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) market. It also delivers information on key trends associated with the subdivisions covered in the report. This aids market participants to address worthwhile areas of the global Rosin (CAS 8050-09-7) market. The marketing study also delivers analysis on the subdivisions supported absolute dollar opportunity.

