Sales Revenue of Anti Infectives to Increase in Coming 10 years on Back of Rapid Adoption Across Major Industries 2017 – 2025
Anti-infectives consists of the drugs that are responsible for killing or inhibiting the growth of a micro-organism inside the body. Anti-infectives consists of antibacterials, antivirals, antifungals and others. Anti-infectives work by interfering with the biomolecular functioning of the microbes like cell wall formation, protein synthesis, replication and many more. The market for anti-infectives enormously increased in the recent decades by the rise in various pharmaceutical companies and growing number of infections worldwide. Without effective anti-infectives, success of chemotherapy and major surgery would be compromised.
Anti-infectives market is an ever-going market and the pharmaceutical sector is having more profit margin than any other sector globally. The increase in the number of hospitals, primary care clinics are also contributing towards increase demand of anti-infectives. Nowadays, antimicrobial resistance is one of the major threat to the industry as according to WHO last year, 480,000 people develops multi-drug resistance against tuberculosis drugs each year. Similarly, Staphylococcus aureus also develops methicillin resistance in many parts of the world. This is the biggest concern of the anti-infectives market at this time.
Anti-Infectives Market: Drivers & Restraints
Increase in demand by the rise in the number of patients and surge of microbes around the globe is major driver of the industry. Funding and assistance provided by governmental and non-governmental organizations like WHO are fuelling the market. New research activities in the direction and discovery of novel therapeutics with improved effectivity would be the cutting edge for global players. Growing reimbursement scenario in almost every country is also growing the market. Decrease in the trend of new antibiotics approvals is one of the restraint in the industry. Resistance gained my microorganisms in recent past is one of the main restraint which curbs the present market of anti-infectives to grow. Hence, improving the safety and efficacy of the drugs will keep the market growing. Great competition in the market due to the vast expansion of this sector is posing a restriction for new growth opportunities on the other hand, business strategies, new collaborations in this sector would provide the upper hand for the growth.
Anti-Infectives Market: Segmentation
By Types:
- Antibacterial
- Antiviral
- Antifungal
By Range:
- Broad Spectrum
- Narrow Spectrum
By Distribution Channels:
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Mail Order Pharmacies
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Since the discovery of anti-infectives from the antibacterial Penicillin, there is a huge market for anti-infectives nowadays. In this highly competitive world, revenue of pharmaceutical companies depends on the brand value and the marketing strategies followed to attract the customers. Broad spectrum antibiotics such as quinolones and cephalosporins are major consumed anti-infectives worldwide generating higher revenue for the industry. The future market of anti-infectives would be driven by the novel therapeutics which will work against the current antibiotic resistant bacteria. In this regard, Pharmaceutical giants including GlaxoSmithKline and Merck are teaming up with other healthcare companies to accelerate the development of drugs for “superbug” infections that are resistant to existing antibiotic treatments.
A geographic condition regarding the anti-infectives market, it has been segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. Accordinng to scientific data from Princeton University, rising trend in consumption of anti-infectives has increased in BRICS nation. The consumption of antibiotics in the last years has greatly enlarged in Asian countries like India and China, some parts of Africa. Australia and New Zealand also showing rising trends in this market. High income countries still consume more antibiotics per capita such as North America followed by Europe. Due to the shifting trends of anti-infective consumption towards developing countries, investments in these countries would reap a good revenue in future.
Major companies involved in the production and novel R&D activities for the development of anti-infectives involve Astra Zeneca plc, Johnson &Johnson, Glaxo SmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, Wockhardt ltd, Roche, Sanofi, Merck and many others.
