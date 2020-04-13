Sports Medicine Market Industry Development Trends and Strategic Plan for Positive Growth 2030 | Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation, Smiths & Nephew
Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Sports Medicine Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global sports medicine market is estimated to be over US$ 5 Bn in 2017. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2030.
Sports medicine is a field of medicine that is engaged in physical fitness, treats and prevents the sports related injuries. Sports medicine has progressively grown in the past few years and has become one of the key domains of healthcare. Despite personal sports physicians, different teams have started using sports medicine to offer quick treatment to the athletes and help them perform more effectively with strength. Doctors with this specialization not only treat the athletes and sports people, but also help other individuals who wish to become physically fit or active. Regardless of the age or the level of activity, a sport medicine doctor can anytime offer support and necessary guidance to boost an individual’s health and physical activity.
Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/
Key Players
Companies are expected to collaborate leading to oligopolistic market with focus on areas of advertising marketing, and the product differentiation. For instance, company named ArthroCare was acquired by the Smiths & Nephew in 2014. Post the acquisition, product portfolio was organized, likely to increase revenue and also broaden the product pipeline.
Major players in the sports medicine market are Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation, Smiths & Nephew, Arthrex, Tornier N.V., DePuy Mitek, Ossur HF, ArthroCare, Wright Medical Technology and DJO Global. Other players include; Otto Bock Healthcare, Conmed, Aesculap AG, Argomedical AG, BioPro Inc. and Acumed LLC.
New products to showcase increasing demand
Some of the orthopedic products are expected to increasing the demand for sports medicine market such as the arthroscopy devices. Furthermore, many companies are collaborating with others to strengthen their portfolio. For instance, Stryker acquired Pivot Medical, which is a manufacturer of implants and hip surgical equipment, in 2014 to expand its product portfolio for sports medicine to develop new products in the hip surgery. The mergers and expansion are expected to provide new options with technological advancements boosting the market for sports medicines.
Reports at discounted rates exclusively for new entrants! Go for Discount @
https://www.marketindustryreports.com/discount/9
Segmentation Overview:
By Product:
Body Reconstruction Products
Body Support and Recovery Products
By Application:
Knee, Shoulder, Spine, Foot & Ankle, Hip Injures
Table of Contents
INTRODUCTION
Market Definition
Market Ecosystem
Market Classification
Geographic Scope
Years Considered for the Study
Historical Years – 2016 & 2017
Base Year – 2018
Forecasted Years – 2019 to 2030
Currency Used for the Study
Report Beneficiary List
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
Research Framework
Data Collection Technique
Data Sources
Secondary Sources
Primary Sources
Market Estimation Methodology
Bottoms Up Approach
Top Down Approach
Data Validation and Triangulation
Market Forecasting Model
Limitations of the Study
Assumptions of the Study
ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY
MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESMENT
Overview
Drivers
Barriers/Challenges
Opportunities
TOC Continued….
Buy Full Research Report @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/checkout/9
About Market Industry Reports:
Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement & advisory services, Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.
Contact Us:
Phone: + 91 8956767535
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.marketindustryreports.com
- Medical Aesthetics Market Drives Emerging Growth Rate Following Global Coronavirus Outbreak 2030 – Cutera, Inc., Cynosure, Galderma, Mentor Worldwide LLC - April 13, 2020
- Hospital EMR Market Impacts and Analysis of COVID-19 Surge Well for Growth 2030 – Cerner Corporation, eClinical Works, Epic Systems, McKesson, All Scripts, MEDITECH - April 13, 2020
- Molecular Diagnostics Market Witnessing Stunning Growth 2030 – Key Players are Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton, Dickinson and Company - April 13, 2020