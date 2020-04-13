Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) Market to Undertake Strapping Growth by the End 2026

Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) market report:

China, USA, and Middle East are the three major production area of tetrabromobisphenol-A in the world. In 2016, the production of tetrabromobisphenol-A in China is 59501 MT and it was 50646 MT in 2011. China took about 24.09% of total production market share. Middle East is the largest production area of tetrabromobisphenol-A in 2016 with a production of 99916 MT or 40.46% in share. USA produced 81935 MT of tetrabromobisphenol-A in 2016. USA is the second largest production area in 2016 with 33.18% production market share.

The main applications of tetrabromobisphenol-A includes PCB or laminates, plastic housings and intermediate. In 2016, PCB or laminates is the largest application with about 79.81% of total consumption market share. Plastic housings and intermediate only took 15.63% and 4.56% of total consumption market share in 2016.

The worldwide market for Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.8% over the next five years, will reach 1180 million US$ in 2024, from 950 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Globalmarketers.biz Research study.

An in-depth list of key vendors in Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) market includes:

Albemarle

Chemtura

ICL-IP

Jordan Bromine

Shandong Moris

Shandong Brother Sci.&Tech

Tianjin Changlu Hangu Saltern

Kingboard Chemical Holdings

Shenrunfa

Shandong Weifang Longwei

Shandong Futong Chemical

Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) Market segment by Type, the merchandise are often split into

Premium Grade

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

PCB or Laminates

Plastic Housings

Intermediate

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyse global Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. To show the development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central& South America. To deliberately profile the key players, comprehensively analyze their development plans and methods. To define, describe and predict the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBA) (CAS 79-94-7) are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2025

For the info information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is taken into account because the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the bottom year, the prior year has been considered.

