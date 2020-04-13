Tire Cord Fabrics Market by Material (Nylon, Polyester, Rayon, Aramid, Polyethylene Napthalate), Tire Type (Radial Tire, Bias Tire), Application, Vehicle Type- Global Forecast to 2023

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global Tire Cord Fabrics Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Tire Cord Fabrics Market is estimated to be US$ 4.9 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 6.4 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.59% between 2018 and 2023. This report spread across 129 pages, profiling 11 companies and supported with tables and figures are now available in this research.

“The nylon segment is expected to be the fastest growing type of tire cord fabrics, in terms of value, between2018 and 2023.”

The Nylon segment is expected to witness the highest growth, in terms of value, during the forecast period. The growth of the nylon segment is expected to continue during the forecast period owing to its ability to provide high strength, tenacity, toughness, relatively superior fatigue resistance, and good adhesion to rubber.

“Replacement segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall tire cord fabrics market, in terms of value, between 2018 and 2023.”

The Replacement segment is the largest application of tire cord fabrics. The quality of tires degrades as the vehicles age and so does the original equipment (OE) tire technologies. Hence, replacement tires are a suitable option for better performance and increased durability. In addition to this, replacement tires are cheaper than original equipment (OE) tires.

“APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing tire cord fabrics market during the forecast period, in terms of value.”

The APAC Tire Cord Fabrics Market is estimated to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. APAC is a leading manufacturing hub for the automotive industry owing to the increasing passenger vehicle production in China and India. The vehicle production in these countries is growing at a rapid rate because of the presence of major automotive players such as Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, and Nissan. Manufacturers such as BMW and Volkswagen have already set up manufacturing units in these countries.

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To forecast the size of the market segments for regions such as APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa

To analyze and forecast the size of the tire cord fabrics market in terms of value and volume

in terms of value and volume To provide detailed information regarding key factors, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the market

To define, describe, and segment the tire cord fabrics market on the basis of material, tire type, application, and vehicle type

To strategically analyze the segmented markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the overall market

To identify and analyze opportunities for stakeholders in the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, acquisitions in the tire cord fabrics market

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their core competencies

#Key Players- Indorama Ventures Company Limited (Thailand), Kolon Industries Inc. (South Korea), Hyosung Corporation (South Korea), SRF Limited (India), Kordsa Teknik Tekstil A.S. (Turkey), Teijin Limited (Japan), and Toray Industries Inc. (Japan).