Transcritical Co2 Systems Market Application (Supermarkets And Convenience Stores, Heat Pumps, Food Processing & Storage Facilities, Ice Skating Rinks)- Global Forecast to 2023

The Transcritical CO2 Systems Market is projected to reach US$ 61.8 Billion by 2023 from US$ 27.2 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 17.9% between 2018 and 2023. The major driving factors for the transcritical CO2 systems market are low environmental impact of transcritical CO2 systems, phasing out CFC, HCFC, and HFC refrigerants, increasing demand for refrigeration and air-conditioning applications, and lower operating cost of transcritical CO2 refrigeration systems.

Refrigeration systems account for more than 50% of the total electricity consumption in supermarkets. The use of transcritical CO₂ helps retailers reduce energy consumption by reducing the maintenance cost of refrigeration systems. Transcritical CO2 systems operate at higher pressures than other refrigeration systems. Low Ozone-depletion Potential (ODP) and low Global Warming Potential(GWP) of these systems make them preferable in supermarkets in Europe, Australia, and Japan.

“Europe is expected to lead the transcritical CO2 systems market”

The Transcritical CO2 Systems Market in Europe is expected to witness significant growth on account of the recent F-Gas regulations/HFC phase-out plan which dictates the reduction of use of HFC refrigerants by almost half by 2025. The region also houses the highest number of enduser entities, such as Tesco (UK) and Metro AG (Germany) that have already switched to refrigeration systems based on transcritical CO2 systems.

#Key Players- Carrier Commercial Refrigeration (US), Green & Cool World Refrigeration AB (Sweden), Hillphoenix, Inc. (US), Advansor (Denmark), Danfoss (Denmark), BITZER (Germany), Carnot Refrigeration (Canada), SCM Frigo S.p.A. (Italy), Emerson Climate Technologies (US), Baltimore Aircoil Company (US), Henry Technologies, Inc. (US), Systemes LMP, Inc. (Canada), Mayekawa Mfg. Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Panasonic (Japan).