U.S. Intra Cranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring Devices Market Advancements, Behaviour, Challenges, Opportunities, Top Companies and Forecast 2020-2026

The U.S. ICP monitoring devices market is accounted to be USD 90.0 million in 2014 expected to reach USD 120.1 million by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% in the forecasted period 2015 to 2020. The U.S. market holds 44.5% market share of the global ICP monitoring devices market. The EVD devices segment dominates this market with 81.1% share in 2014, having the market value of USD 72.9 million. While in EVD devices market catheters and microtransducers holds a combination share of 71.7% in this market in 2014, accounting to USD 51.8 million together. Based on application, TBI is the major cause for usage of ICP monitoring devices in U.S., 42.% of the usage of these devices is owing to TBI.

U.S. Intra Cranial Monitoring Devices Market By Type (Intracranial Pressure Monitors, Extra Ventricular Drainage System)

Download Sample PDF Copy of Report https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=u-s-intra-cranial-pressure-icp-monitoring-devices-market

The Intra Cranial Monitoring Devices report includes a range of inhibitors as well as driving forces of the market which are analysed in both qualitative and quantitative approach so that readers and users get precise information and insights about Neurology Devices industry. Statistical data mentioned in the report is symbolized with the help of graphs which simplifies the understanding of facts and figures. The Intra Cranial Monitoring Devices report helps define commerce strategies to the businesses of small, medium as well as large size. The analysis and estimations conducted via this report help to get an idea about the product launches, future products, joint ventures, marketing strategy, developments, mergers and acquisitions and effect of the same on sales, marketing, promotions, revenue, import, export, and CAGR values.

In 2014, 2.9 million TBI is recorded in U.S. according to Center of Disease Control (CDC) which is expected to reach 3.3 million TBI by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% in the forecasted period of 2015 to 2020. Another major application of these devices is in intracerebral hemorrhage, according to Matthew L. Flaherty, Daniel Woo, and Joseph P. Broderick it accounts for 12 – 15% of all strokes in Western populations and is well-defined as the non-traumatic, sudden onset of severe headache, rehabilitated level of consciousness, or focal neurological insufficiency associated with a focal collection of blood within the brain parenchyma on neuroimaging or at autopsy which is not due to trauma or hemorrhagic conversion of a cerebral infarction. Growing awareness of neurological degenerative diseases, such as autism, dyslexia, epilepsy, hydrocephalus, alexander disease among others has resulted in decreased morbidity and mortality, which is expected to bolster the demand for ICP monitoring devices in U.S.

Inquire Regarding This Report https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=u-s-intra-cranial-pressure-icp-monitoring-devices-market

There a very few major players operating in this market, and is mostly dominated by a single company but the scenario is expected to alter in near future with many new entrants expected to enter this market soon. Integra LifeSciences Corporation, holds the majority of this market with 70.5% of the market, followed by Codman &Shurtleff, Inc. and Raumedic AG among others.

About Data Bridge Market Research

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune. We ponder into the heterogeneous markets in accord with our clients needs and scoop out the best possible solutions and detailed information about the market trends. Data Bridge delve into the markets across Asia, North America, South America, Africa to name few.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]