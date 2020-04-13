Virtual Private Server Market Future Prospects and Growth Scenario by 2026 – Amazon Web Services, DreamHost, Endurance International Group, GoDaddy Operating Company

Premium Market Insights reports titled “Virtual Private Server Market” and forecast to 2026gives a detailed analysis of the market with key company profiles. Virtual Private Servermarket is evaluated based on two segments i.e., by type and application and covers essential statistics and details for current and future market scenarios. The report actively includes informative aspects relating to product developments, launches, and trends, to assist market players, shareholders, and investors in strategic decision making.

A virtual private server consists of virtualization software that partitions physical servers into multiple virtual servers. These virtual machines are capable of running independent operating systems. They are widely used for hosting web services. A VPS service is provided by service providers through an internet hosting software. Moreover, owing to its ability to host an independent operating systems, VPS services enable users to install and execute any software, as these users have superuser-level access to that OS interface. This facility provides end users with substantial control over system configuration and authorizes the user for all administration operations

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

– Amazon Web Services, Inc.

– DreamHost, LLC

– Endurance International Group

– GoDaddy Operating Company, LLC

– IBM

– InMotion Hosting

– Liquid Web

– OVH

– Rackspace US, Inc.

– United Internet AG

Rise in cyber threats & cyber-attacks in data centers across the globe has boosted the demand for VPS, which acts as a key driver of the global virtual private server market. This is attributed to the capability of VPS server that provides sandbox security features. In addition, increase in adoption of cloud computing has proliferated the deployment of VPS severs at a significant rate, owing to its virtualization feature that replicates similarity of security and performance of VPS services. This factor is expected to augment the growth of the global market during the forecast period. On a contrary, limitations on availability of physical resource and bandwidth is a major restraining factor, which is anticipated to hamper the market growth to a certain extent. However, convergence of technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms with VPS solutions is expected to create significant revenue growth opportunities for players operating in the global market.

The global virtual private server market is segmented into type, operating system, organization size, industry vertical and region. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into managed VPS and unmanaged VPS. By operating system, it is divided into Windows and Linux. As per organization size, it is classified into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. Depending on industry vertical, it is segregated into IT & telecommunication, retail, BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

