Yogurt Market 2020-2026 Future Outlook || Key Players Arla Foods amba, Britannia Industries Limited, Chobani, LLC., Danone S.A., FAGE International S.A., Frieslandcampina, General Mills Inc., YILI.COM INC..

Profiled players in study from the coverage used under bottom-up approach are Arla Foods amba, Britannia Industries Limited, Chobani, LLC., Danone S.A., FAGE International S.A., Frieslandcampina, General Mills Inc., YILI.COM INC.., Müller UK & Ireland, Nestlé, Brownes Foods Operations Pty Ltd., Parmalat S.P.A., SODIAAL, Yakult and Yoplait USA.

Global Yogurt Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 78.68 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 114.50 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.80% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Flavored, Non Flavored

By Form: Conventional Yogurt, Greek Yogurt, Set Yogurt, Frozen Yogurt, Yogurt Drinks, Others

By Fat Content: Regular, Low Fat, Fat Free

By Packaging: Plastic Bottles, Tetra Packs

The global Yogurt market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2026.

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Company profile section of players such as Arla Foods amba, Britannia Industries Limited, Chobani, LLC., Danone S.A., FAGE International S.A., Frieslandcampina, General Mills Inc., YILI.COM INC.., Müller UK & Ireland, Nestlé, Brownes Foods Operations Pty Ltd., Parmalat S.P.A., SODIAAL, Yakult and Yoplait USA.

Market Drivers:

Increasing awareness amongst people about health benefits of the yogurt is one of the driver for market growth.

Growth of retail market in various regions is driving the market towards growth.

Market Restraint:

Usage of artificial additives & ingredients in the yogurt is restraining the market growth

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

This comprehensive Yogurt market report underlines the primary and secondary drivers, market share, possible sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. The report presents relevant data about the different dangers and difficulties looked by various stakeholders. With the proper utilization of established and advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, this market report has been structured. The Yogurt market report considers indispensable viewpoints about the key players in the market, for example, solid and feeble points of the contenders and examination of their techniques as for product and market.

