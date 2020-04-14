Aerospace Coatings Market by Resin Type (Polyurethanes, Epoxy), Technology (Liquid, Powder), User Type (MRO, OEM) – Global Forecast to 2022

According to Market Study Report, Aerospace Coatings Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Aerospace Coatings Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Aerospace Coatings Market.

The Aerospace Coatings Market is projected to reach US$ 1.98 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.90% between 2017 and 2022. The demand for aerospace coatings has increased in the recent years due to their increased consumption in the Asia-Pacific region. The growth of the aerospace coatings market is largely driven by the increased demand for aerospace coatings from the commercial aviation and military aviation.

Top Companies Profiled in the “Aerospace Coatings Market”

Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)

PPG Industries Inc. (U.S.)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (U.S.)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Mankiewicz Gebr. & Co. (Germany)

IHI Ionbond AG (Switzerland)

Zircotec Ltd. (U.S.)

Hentzen Coatings Inc. (U.S.)

“Among user types, the MRO segment of the aerospace coatings market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The MRO user type segment of the aerospace coatings market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2017 to 2022. The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to increased use of MRO in commercial aviation, military aviation, and general aviation to perform maintenance, repairs, and operations (MRO) functions.

“Among end users, the commercial aviation segment is leading the aerospace coatings market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022.”

The commercial aviation end user segment is leading the aerospace coatings market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2017 to 2022. As the economies across the globe are becoming stable and there is an improvement in the standard of living in the emerging economies, there is an increase in air traffic across the globe. This increase in air traffic across the globe is leading towards an increase in the deliveries of wide- and narrow-body aircraft, which, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the aerospace coatings market.

“The Asia-Pacific aerospace coatings market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The Asia-Pacific aerospace coatings market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising demand for aerospace coatings from the emerging economies, such as India, China, South Korea, Vietnam, and Singapore, among others.

