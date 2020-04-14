Aerospace Interior Adhesive Market by Resin Type (Epoxy, Cyanoacrylate, Acrylic, PU), Product Type (IFE, Seating, Stowage Bins, Galley, Panels)- Global Forecast to 2021

According to Market Study Report, Aerospace Interior Adhesive Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Aerospace Interior Adhesive Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Aerospace Interior Adhesive Market.

The Global Aerospace Interior Adhesive Market is projected to reach US$ 1,101.7 Million by 2021,at a CAGR of 5.35% from 2016 to 2021. This report spread across 147 Pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with tables and figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the “Aerospace Interior Adhesive Market”

Henkel AG & Co.KGaA (Germany)

Huntsman Corporation (U.S)

Avery Dennison (U.S.)

Arkema S.A. (France)

Solvay S.A. (Belgium)

Hexcel Corporation (U.S.)

3M Company (U.S.)

Delo Industrial Adhesives (Germany)

Master Bond Inc.(U.S.)

Permabond LLC (U.K.)

“Small wide body aircraft is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the aerospace interior adhesives market”

Small wide body aircraft type is expected to be the fastest-growing aircraft type between 2016 and 2021, wherein aerospace interior adhesive are used. Small wide body aircrafts are mid- to large-size, long-range, and wide body twin-engine jet airliner. These aircrafts have two engines, a conventional tail, and a supercritical wing design for reduced aerodynamic drag. They have seating capacity in the range of 120 to 180. Aircrafts such as Boeing 767 and A310 are considered under this segment.

“Rising demand from Asia-Pacific is a major factor expected to drive the aerospace interior adhesives market“

Asia-Pacific was the fastest-growing market for aerospace interior adhesives, both in terms of volume and value. The growth in Asia-Pacific was supported by high growth in air traffic. Airline passenger traffic in Asia-Pacific is expected grow by 6.2% in the next 20 years, which is considered to be high in comparison to developed regions. This rapid growth in air passenger traffic from Asia-Pacific is expected to lead to aircraft manufacturers in the region increasing their aircraft capacities by procuring new airplanes.

Target Audience Aerospace Interior Adhesive Market:

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers of Aerospace Interior Adhesives

Manufacturers of Aerospace Interior Adhesives

Aircarft Manufacturers

Government and Regional Agencies and Research Organizations

Investment Research Firms

Reasons to access this Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them the closest approximations of the revenues for the overall aerospace interior adhesive market and the sub segments. This report will help stakeholders better understand the competitor landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and make suitable go-to-market strategies.