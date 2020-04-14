Antifreeze Market by Vehicle Type, Product (Ethylene Glycol, Propylene Glycol & Glycerin) – Forecast to 2021

According to Market Study Report, Antifreeze Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Antifreeze Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Antifreeze Market.

The Antifreeze Market for original equipment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.18% from 2016 to 2021, to reach a market size of US$ 885.1 Million by 2021. According to the Organization International des Constructeurs d’Automobiles (OICA), the global vehicle production in 2015 was ~92 million units and is projected to grow to ~125 million units by 2021, at a CAGR of 5.40% from 2016 to 2021.

Browse and In-depth Table of Content on “Antifreeze Market”

Pages-177

Tables-93

Profiles-11

Figure-64

Top Companies Profiled in the “Antifreeze Market”

B.P. PLC. (U.K.)

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (Netherlands)

Total (France)

Chevron Corporation (U.S.)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (U.S.)

China Petrochemical Corporation (China)

BASF SE (Germany)

Cummins, Inc.(U.S.)

Motul (France)

Prestone Products Corporation (U.S.)

“Passenger cars are expected to witness the highest demand for antifreeze”

According to OICA, the production of passenger cars around the globe has grown from 68.6 million units in 2015 to 72.1 million units in 2016at a rate of 5.1%. The increased sales of passenger cars are due to the improved standard of living and rise in per capita income in various countries. According to Trading Economics statistics, the U.S. GDP per capita increased from USD 50,727.8 in 2014 to USD 51,638.1 in 2015, which led to increased purchasing capabilities of consumers.

“Glycerin is expected to be the fastest growing base product market for antifreeze in the automotive industry”

Antifreeze base fluids are toxic in nature. This has compelled manufacturers to switch to less toxic alternatives. Also, glycols used for antifreeze are manufactured from crude oil filtration, which may lead to a higher demand for fossil fuels such as crude oil and can have a negative impact on the environment. Hence, bio-based options such as glycerin are getting recognized in the market for their environment-friendly nature. This bio-based antifreeze is manufactured from materials such as corn, stover, and other oil bearing resources.

“North America: Largest and fastest growing antifreeze market for the automotive industry in Original Equipment (OE) segment”

The North American region leads the antifreeze market for the automotive industry, owing to the higher production and demand for large engine capacity vehicles in this region such as extended cabs. The automotive market in this region is inclined towards SUVs and light trucks, owing to their off-road capabilities and better traction in changing weather conditions.

Target Audience Antifreeze Market:

Automotive Antifreeze Producers

Automotive Engine Coolant Producers

Aftermarket Suppliers of Automotive Engine Coolant

Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

Raw Material Suppliers for Automotive Antifreeze

Research institutes and Government Organizations

Traders, distributors, and suppliers of minerals (petroleum and bio-based)

The automobile industry as an end-use industry and regional automobile associations

Research Coverage:

The report provides a picture of the antifreeze market across different verticals and regions for the automotive and off-highway industry. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the antifreeze OE by vehicle type, product, additive technology, construction equipment engine coolant OE market by application, and engine coolant aftermarket by additive technology and region.