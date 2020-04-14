Automotive Adhesives Market by Resin (Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic, Silicone, SMP, MMA), Application (Body in White, Paint Shop, Assembly, Powertrain), Vehicle Type and Region – Global Forecast to 2024

According to Market Study Report, Automotive Adhesives Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Automotive Adhesives Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Automotive Adhesives Market.

Get Free Sample Copy of “Automotive Adhesives Market” at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=444867

The Global Automotive Adhesives Market is estimated to reach US$ 6.05 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2016 and 2021. Currently, the trend of making lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles is encouraging the use of aluminum and other materials to decrease the weight of vehicles, which is boosting the use of adhesives in automobiles.

Browse and In-depth Table of Content on “Automotive Adhesives Market”

Pages-153

Tables-114

Profiles-11

Figure-47

Top Companies Profiled in the “Automotive Adhesives Market”

Henkel AG & Company (Germany)

Bostik SA (France)

H.B. Fuller (U.S.)

3M Company (U.S.)

The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

Sika AG (Switzerland)

PPG Industries Inc. (U.S.)

Illinois Tool Works Corporation (U.S.)

Access full report (Discount 20% or More) @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=444867

Automotive adhesives are used in various applications. Body in white, paint shop, power train, and assembly are the main applications considered in the report. Globally, body in white application held the largest share of the automotive adhesives market, in terms of volume, in 2015. Better toughness, enhanced strength, and reduced weight are achieved using automotive adhesives in body in white.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market for automotive adhesives, in terms of both value and volume. High economic growth rate, growing purchasing power, developing infrastructure, increasing demand from end-use industries, and global shift in production capacity from developed markets to emerging markets are the major factors leading to the growth of the automotive adhesives market in this region.

Target Audience for Automotive Adhesives Market:

Raw Material Suppliers

Automotive Adhesives Manufacturers

Investment Research Firms

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers of Automotive Adhesives

Regional Manufacturers’ Associations and General Adhesives and Sealants Associations

Government and Regional Agencies and Research Organizations

Ask Question @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=444867

Reasons to access this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them the closest approximations of the revenues for the overall automotive adhesives industry. This report will help stakeholders to better understand the competitor landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and make suitable market strategies.