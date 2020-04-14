Bacteriocide Market in Agriculture by Type (Copper-based, Dithiocarbamate, Amide, Antibiotic), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables)- Global Forecast to 2022

According to Market Study Report, Bacteriocide Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Bacteriocide Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Bacteriocide Market.

The Global Bactericide Market in agriculture is projected to reach a value of US$ 11.88 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2016.The market is driven by factors such as growth in the crop production, ease of application, increase in need for food security for the increasing population, and rise in preference for bactericides.

“Foliar spray segment led the market with the largest share in 2015”

On the basis of mode of application, the bactericide market in agriculture has been segmented into foliar spray, seed treatment, soil treatment, and post-harvest. The market was led by foliar spray followed by soil treatment. Foliar is largely used by farmers because of its high efficiency and ease of use. The market for soil treatment is rapidly growing mainly due to the increasing application of bactericides, other nutrition enhancers, and plant growth regulators to treat with soil for protection against pest attacks in the initial stage of crop production.

“Europe dominated the market with the largest share, Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the market”

Europe formed the largest market for bactericides in 2015, whereas the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the review period. Owing to the increasing bacterial infestations in crops, observed in Europe region, the European region for bactericides is the largest. The increased availability of agricultural land in countries like India and China, contributes to the growing demand for bactericides in the Asia-Pacific region, thereby marking the region as a fastest growing market in this domain.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration : Comprehensive information on bactericides offered by the top players in the global bactericide market in agriculture.

: Comprehensive information on bactericides offered by the top players in the global bactericide market in agriculture. Product Development/Innovation : Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches in the bactericide market in agriculture.

: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches in the bactericide market in agriculture. Market Development : Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets—the report analyzes the markets for bactericide in agriculture across various regions.

: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets—the report analyzes the markets for bactericide in agriculture across various regions. Market Diversification : Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global bactericide market in agriculture.

: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global in agriculture. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the global bactericide market in agriculture.

