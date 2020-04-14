Battery Recycling Market by Chemistry (Lead Acid, Lithium-Based, Nickel-Based), Source (Automotive, Industrial, Consumer & Electronic Appliance)- Global Forecast to 2022

According to Market Study Report, Battery Recycling Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Battery Recycling Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Battery Recycling Market.

The Global Battery Recycling Market is projected to reach US$ 11.83 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2017 to 2022. The major reasons for the growth of the battery recycling market include the increasing concern for environmental pollution and enforcement of stringent environmental regulations across regions.

“Based on chemistry, the lead acid battery segment is the largest segment of the battery recycling market”

The lead-acid battery chemistry segment led the battery recycling market in 2016. This chemistry segment is evolving as the most suitable battery type for recycling as it is the most commonly used battery and 99% of its lead content is recyclable. In addition, the recycling of lead-acid chemistry has been proved to be safe to the ecosystem. It is highly regulated and practiced at local, state, national, and international levels.

“Automotive batteries is the fastest-growing source segment in the global battery recycling market”

The automotive source segment is projected to witness the highest growth from 2017to 2022.The rising use of automobiles and growing number of government regulations to recycle the batteries has fueled the global demand for battery recycling. The growth in demand for recycling of batteries is particularly high in the emerging regions such as Asia-Pacific for automobile batteries.

“Europe led the global battery recycling market in 2016”

Europe led the global battery recycling market in 2016. The battery recycling market in Europe is projected to witness the highest growth in the coming years. The growing output of spent batteries from various end-use sources, such as automotive, industrial, and consumer & electronic appliances is responsible for the growth of the Europe battery recycling market.

Target Audience for Battery Recycling Market :

Spent Battery Traders, Suppliers, and Distributors

Battery Recyclers

Government and Research Organizations

Associations and Industrial Bodies

Industry Associations

Smelters and Distributors

Research Coverage:

The report defines, segments, and projects the global battery recycling market based on chemistry, source, end use, material, and region. It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges.