Bug Tracking Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Airbrake, Atlassian, Axosoft

The global bug tracking software is expected to grow at a significant double-digit growth rate of 13.3 percent during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. Bug tracking software is a tool which keeps track of reported software bugs during the development of any software. Growing demand for error-free software development in less time to deliver the products & solutions to customers and rising investments for software testing & developments are some of the major factors aiding into the growth of the global bug tracking software market.

According to AMA Market Analyst, the Global Bug Tracking Software market is expected to see growth rate of 13.3%

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Bug Tracking Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Bug Tracking Software Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Bug Tracking Software. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Airbrake (United States), Atlassian (Australia), Axosoft, LLC (United States), Bugsnag Inc. (United States), Countersoft (United States), Fog Creek Software (United States), Inflectra Corporation (United States), International Business Machines Corporation (United States), JetBrains s.r.o. (Czech Republic), Nulab (Japan), Raygun (United States) and Zoho Corporation (United States).

Market Drivers

Growing Demand for Error-Free Software Development in Lesser Time to Cater to the Client’s Requirements of Software Developers

Rising Investments in the Software Industry for Testing & Development

Market Trend

Growing Automation in Software Development

Restraints

Vulnerabilities in Bug Tracking Software Can Lead to Security Leaks

Challenges

Challenges in Submitting Issue Requests in Bug Tracking Software

Opportunities

Rising Mobile Platform Penetration Across the World for Software Development will Create Huge Opportunities

The Global Bug Tracking Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Application (Backlog Management, Issue Tracking, Task Management, Workflow Management, Filtering, Release Management, Ticket Management), Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Platform (Desktop {Windows, iOS}, Mobile {Android, iOS}), Industry Verticals (BFSI, Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Manufacturing, Others), Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud-Based)

….

….

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Bug Tracking Software Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



