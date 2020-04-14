Carbon Black Market by Type (Furnace Black, Channel Black, Thermal Black, Acetylene Black), Application (Tire, Non-Tire Rubber, Inks & Coating, Plastic)- Global Forecast to 2021

According to Market Study Report, Carbon Black Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Carbon Black Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Carbon Black Market.

The Carbon Black Market size is projected to reach US$ 13.79 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2016 and 2021. Carbon black is a para crystalline form of carbon mainly used as reinforcing filler in tires and other rubber products. Additionally, it is used as black pigment in plastic products, printing inks, paints, and toners.

The market for carbon black in the tire application segment is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The market in this application is growing due to the increasing demand for reinforcing filler from the tire industry. The use of carbon black as a reinforcing agent has gained significant importance as it improves the life span of tires by conducting heat away from the tread and belt area of tires.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for carbon black. This high growth is owed to the easy availability of feed stock for carbon black production. China is projected to be the fastest-growing market for carbon black in Asia-Pacific, followed by India and Indonesia. China holds the major share of the carbon black market in Asia-Pacific. The expanding tire and rubber industry is driving the carbon black market in this region.

Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the carbon black market on the basis of type, application, grade, and region. The report includes detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the carbon black market such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into business overviews, products & services, key strategies, expansions, acquisitions, new product developments, and recent developments associated with the market.