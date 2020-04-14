Color Concentrates Market Expected to Grow at 5.80 Billion In Revenue by 2021

According to Market Study Report, Color Concentrates Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Color Concentrates Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Color Concentrates Market.

Get Free Sample Copy of “Color Concentrates Market” at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=947866

The Color Concentrates Market was valued at US$ 4.24 Billion in 2016 and is projected to reach US$ 5.80 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2016 to 2021. The increasing demand for color concentrates in the packaging end-use industry due to the growing importance of aesthetics in the packaging of products and increasing use of plastics in various industries, such as textiles, building & construction, and automotive.

Browse and In-depth Table of Content on “Color Concentrates Market”

Pages-144

Tables-80

Profiles-10

Figure-44

Top Companies Profiled in the “Color Concentrates Market”

Clariant (Switzerland)

PolyOne Corporation (U.S.)

Schulman Inc. (U.S.)

Ampacet Corporation (U.S.)

Ferro Corporation (U.S.)

Breen Color Concentrates (U.S.)

Hudson Color Concentrates (U.S.)

Penn Color Inc. (U.S.)

Colortech Inc. (U.S.)

Plastic on centrates Inc. (U.S.)

Access full report (Discount 20% or More) @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=947866

The packaging end-use industry segment is leading the color concentrates market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to increased use of color concentrates to color plastics, which are extensively used in the packaging industry. Plastics are preferred for packaging as they offer high strength, increased flexibility, excellent impermeability, lightness, and high stability.

The Asia-Pacific color concentrates market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increased demand for plastics in the region resulting from growing middle class population, rapid urbanization, and increasing purchase power of consumers. The growing consumer goods and packaging end-use industries in the region are also fueling the demand for color concentrates in the Asia-Pacific region, thereby contributing to the growth of the color concentrates market in the region.

Target Audience Color Concentrates Market:

Chemical Suppliers

Manufacturers of Color Concentrates

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers of Color Concentrates

Raw Material Suppliers

Industry Associations

Government and Research Organizations

Ask Question @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=947866

Reasons to access this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in the color concentrates market by providing them the closest approximations of the revenues for the overall market and its various subsegments. This report will help stakeholders to obtain a better understanding of the competitive landscape and gain insights to enhance their businesses and devise suitable market strategies.