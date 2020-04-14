Digital Signage Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Sony, Panasonic, LG Electronics

Digital signage refers to interactive devices that are used to visually interpret the information, videos, images, and various other data. It is integrated with technologies such as LED, LCD, projection, e-paper to display digital images, and others. Increasing adoption of digital signage in the retail industry propelling the growth of the market. For instance, recently H&M adopt digital signages to enhance customer engagement. Further, market players are focusing on technological advancement. For example, CAYIN Technology Co., Ltd. to launch Compact 4K Digital Signage Player SMP-2200 Series integrated with the latest digital signage software called SMP-NEO2 V3.0. In addition, the emergence of the internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) technology and wireless digital signage expected to drive the demand for digital signage over the forecasted period.

According to AMA Market Analyst, the Global Digital Signage market is expected to see growth rate of 7.21%

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Digital Signage Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Digital Signage Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Digital Signage. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Samsung Electronics (South Korea), LG Electronics (South Korea), Sony (Japan), NEC Corp. (Japan), Panasonic (Japan), AU Optronics (Taiwan), Delta Electronics (Taiwan), E Ink Holdings (Taiwan), Scala (United States), Exceptional 3D (United States), Daktronics (United States), Christie Digital Systems (United States), Goodview Electronics (China) and Leyard Optoelectronic (China).

Market Drivers

Rise in Adoption of Digital Signages in the Commercial Sector for Promotion and Advertisement

Increasing Demand for 4K & 8K Displays

Market Trend

Emergence of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technology

Emphasizing on Development of Wireless Signage Solutions

Restraints

Increasing demand for Online Advertisement

Challenges

Development of Digital Sinages Suitable for Adverse Environmental Conditions

Opportunities

Increasing Application of Digital Sinages in the Retail Industry

Rising Infrastructural Developments in the Emerging Economies

The Global Digital Signage Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Application (Indoor, Outdoor), Display Technology Outlook (LCD, LED, Projection), Industry Vertical (Retail, Transportation & Public Places, Sports & Entertainment, Education), Display Type Outlook (Video Walls, Video Screens, Transparent LED Screens, Digital Posters, Kiosks, Others), Offering (Hardware (Displays, Media Players, Projectors), Software, Services)

….

….

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Digital Signage Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Digital Signage market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Digital Signage Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Digital Signage

Chapter 4: Presenting the Digital Signage Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Digital Signage market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Digital Signage Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Digital Signage Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



