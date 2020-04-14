Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Elderly Care Facilities Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Elderly Care Facilities Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Global Elderly Care Facilities. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Koninklijke Philips N.V (Netherlands), BAYADA Home Health Care (United States), Econ Healthcare Group (Singapore), Home Instead, Inc. (United States), ORPEA GROUPE (France), St Luke’s Eldercare Ltd. (Singapore), Rosewood Care Group (Australia), Medtronic (Ireland), Interim HealthCare Inc (United States) and United Medicare Pte Ltd. (Singapore)

Rising the elderly population with chronic and other health-based conditions is the prime factor driving the growth of the worldwide elder care services market. Changing social and economic conditions in many nations around the world are the factors driving the worldwide elder care services market growth. With the advent of the current mobile technology and demand for internet services, the rise of smartphone and tablet ownership has also increased. Simultaneously, the care model for eldercare services has switched towards new technology. Various devices track diet and nutrition, medication adherence, and health symptoms that require immediate health practitioner attention.

Market Trend

High Demand due to Changing Demographics

Changing Social and Economic Conditions in most Countries around the Globe

Market Drivers

Increasing Elder Care Services and Rising Number of Diseases

Rising Demand for Residential Care Facilities for Elderly People Suffering from Chronic Ailments such as Dementia and Alzheimer’s

Opportunities

Growing Outdoor Elderly Care, Nursing Homes, and Health Care

High Demand due to Technological Advancements and Cost-Effective Medical Treatment Provided for the Elderly by the Government

Restraints

The Concern Regarding Cost of elderly Care Services as well as Affordability

Lack of Qualified Staff and Reimbursements Policies

Challenges

Less Supply of Care Services and its Rising Demand

The Global Elderly Care Facilities Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Pharmaceuticals, Housing and Assistive Devices), Application (Heart Diseases, Cancer, Kidney Diseases, Diabetes, Arthritis, Osteoporosis, Neurological, Respiratory, Others), Financial Sourcing (Public and Government Expenditure, Private source), Service Type (Home Care (Health Care, Medical Care, Physiotherapy services), Non-Medical Home Care (Rehabilitation, Homemaking, Meals, Grocery), Adult Day Care (Healthcare, Nonmedical healthcare), Institutional Care, Independent Senior Living, Nursing Homes (Palliative Care or Hospice Care g. Assisted Living))

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Elderly Care Facilities Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



