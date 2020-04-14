Evaporative Cooler Market Will Hit Big Revenues over 2020-2026| SPX, Kelvion Holding GmbH, Baltimore Aircoil Company, Evapco Group, EBARA

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Evaporative Cooler market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Evaporative Cooler market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2019-2025 and historical period 2015-2019. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Evaporative Cooler market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Evaporative Cooler market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

The competitive landscape of the global Evaporative Cooler market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Evaporative Cooler market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Evaporative Cooler Market Research Report: SPX, Kelvion Holding GmbH, Baltimore Aircoil Company, Evapco Group, EBARA, Luoyang Longhua, Xiamen Mingguang, Lanpec Technologies, Condair Group AG, Hubei Electric Power Company, Shanghai Baofeng, Shijiazhuang Tianren, Honeywell, NewAir, Hessaire, Hitachi, Prem-I-Air, North Storm Air Wave Coolers, Jinghui

Global Evaporative Cooler Market by Type: Portable Evaporative Air Coolers, Business Evaporative Air Cooler

Global Evaporative Cooler Market by Application: Civil, Commercial

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Evaporative Cooler market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Evaporative Cooler market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Evaporative Cooler market.

Key Questions Answered by the Report

What will be the size of the global Evaporative Cooler market in 2025?

What is the current CAGR of the global Evaporative Cooler market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Evaporative Cooler market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Evaporative Cooler market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Evaporative Cooler market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Evaporative Cooler market?

Table Of Content

1 Evaporative Cooler Market Overview

1.1 Evaporative Cooler Product Overview

1.2 Evaporative Cooler Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Portable Evaporative Air Coolers

1.2.2 Business Evaporative Air Cooler

1.3 Global Evaporative Cooler Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Evaporative Cooler Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Evaporative Cooler Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Evaporative Cooler Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Evaporative Cooler Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Evaporative Cooler Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Evaporative Cooler Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Evaporative Cooler Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Evaporative Cooler Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Evaporative Cooler Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Evaporative Cooler Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Evaporative Cooler Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Evaporative Cooler Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Evaporative Cooler Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Evaporative Cooler Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Evaporative Cooler Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Evaporative Cooler Industry

1.5.1.1 Evaporative Cooler Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Evaporative Cooler Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Evaporative Cooler Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Evaporative Cooler Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Evaporative Cooler Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Evaporative Cooler Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Evaporative Cooler Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Evaporative Cooler Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Evaporative Cooler Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Evaporative Cooler Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Evaporative Cooler Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Evaporative Cooler as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Evaporative Cooler Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Evaporative Cooler Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Evaporative Cooler Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Evaporative Cooler Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Evaporative Cooler Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Evaporative Cooler Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Evaporative Cooler Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Evaporative Cooler Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Evaporative Cooler Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Evaporative Cooler Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Evaporative Cooler Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Evaporative Cooler Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Evaporative Cooler Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Evaporative Cooler Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Evaporative Cooler Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Evaporative Cooler Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Evaporative Cooler Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Evaporative Cooler Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Evaporative Cooler Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Evaporative Cooler Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Evaporative Cooler Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Evaporative Cooler Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Evaporative Cooler Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Evaporative Cooler Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Evaporative Cooler Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Evaporative Cooler Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Evaporative Cooler Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Evaporative Cooler by Application

4.1 Evaporative Cooler Segment by Application

4.1.1 Civil

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global Evaporative Cooler Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Evaporative Cooler Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Evaporative Cooler Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Evaporative Cooler Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Evaporative Cooler by Application

4.5.2 Europe Evaporative Cooler by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Evaporative Cooler by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Evaporative Cooler by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Evaporative Cooler by Application

5 North America Evaporative Cooler Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Evaporative Cooler Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Evaporative Cooler Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Evaporative Cooler Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Evaporative Cooler Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Evaporative Cooler Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Evaporative Cooler Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Evaporative Cooler Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Evaporative Cooler Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Evaporative Cooler Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Evaporative Cooler Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Evaporative Cooler Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Evaporative Cooler Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Evaporative Cooler Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Evaporative Cooler Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Evaporative Cooler Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Evaporative Cooler Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Evaporative Cooler Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Evaporative Cooler Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Evaporative Cooler Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Evaporative Cooler Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Evaporative Cooler Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Evaporative Cooler Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Evaporative Cooler Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Evaporative Cooler Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Evaporative Cooler Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Evaporative Cooler Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Evaporative Cooler Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Evaporative Cooler Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Evaporative Cooler Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Evaporative Cooler Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Evaporative Cooler Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Evaporative Cooler Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Evaporative Cooler Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Evaporative Cooler Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Evaporative Cooler Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Evaporative Cooler Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Evaporative Cooler Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Evaporative Cooler Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Evaporative Cooler Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Evaporative Cooler Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Evaporative Cooler Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Evaporative Cooler Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Evaporative Cooler Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Evaporative Cooler Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Evaporative Cooler Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Evaporative Cooler Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Evaporative Cooler Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Evaporative Cooler Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Evaporative Cooler Business

10.1 SPX

10.1.1 SPX Corporation Information

10.1.2 SPX Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 SPX Evaporative Cooler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 SPX Evaporative Cooler Products Offered

10.1.5 SPX Recent Development

10.2 Kelvion Holding GmbH

10.2.1 Kelvion Holding GmbH Corporation Information

10.2.2 Kelvion Holding GmbH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Kelvion Holding GmbH Evaporative Cooler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 SPX Evaporative Cooler Products Offered

10.2.5 Kelvion Holding GmbH Recent Development

10.3 Baltimore Aircoil Company

10.3.1 Baltimore Aircoil Company Corporation Information

10.3.2 Baltimore Aircoil Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Baltimore Aircoil Company Evaporative Cooler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Baltimore Aircoil Company Evaporative Cooler Products Offered

10.3.5 Baltimore Aircoil Company Recent Development

10.4 Evapco Group

10.4.1 Evapco Group Corporation Information

10.4.2 Evapco Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Evapco Group Evaporative Cooler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Evapco Group Evaporative Cooler Products Offered

10.4.5 Evapco Group Recent Development

10.5 EBARA

10.5.1 EBARA Corporation Information

10.5.2 EBARA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 EBARA Evaporative Cooler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 EBARA Evaporative Cooler Products Offered

10.5.5 EBARA Recent Development

10.6 Luoyang Longhua

10.6.1 Luoyang Longhua Corporation Information

10.6.2 Luoyang Longhua Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Luoyang Longhua Evaporative Cooler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Luoyang Longhua Evaporative Cooler Products Offered

10.6.5 Luoyang Longhua Recent Development

10.7 Xiamen Mingguang

10.7.1 Xiamen Mingguang Corporation Information

10.7.2 Xiamen Mingguang Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Xiamen Mingguang Evaporative Cooler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Xiamen Mingguang Evaporative Cooler Products Offered

10.7.5 Xiamen Mingguang Recent Development

10.8 Lanpec Technologies

10.8.1 Lanpec Technologies Corporation Information

10.8.2 Lanpec Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Lanpec Technologies Evaporative Cooler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Lanpec Technologies Evaporative Cooler Products Offered

10.8.5 Lanpec Technologies Recent Development

10.9 Condair Group AG

10.9.1 Condair Group AG Corporation Information

10.9.2 Condair Group AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Condair Group AG Evaporative Cooler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Condair Group AG Evaporative Cooler Products Offered

10.9.5 Condair Group AG Recent Development

10.10 Hubei Electric Power Company

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Evaporative Cooler Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Hubei Electric Power Company Evaporative Cooler Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Hubei Electric Power Company Recent Development

10.11 Shanghai Baofeng

10.11.1 Shanghai Baofeng Corporation Information

10.11.2 Shanghai Baofeng Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Shanghai Baofeng Evaporative Cooler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Shanghai Baofeng Evaporative Cooler Products Offered

10.11.5 Shanghai Baofeng Recent Development

10.12 Shijiazhuang Tianren

10.12.1 Shijiazhuang Tianren Corporation Information

10.12.2 Shijiazhuang Tianren Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Shijiazhuang Tianren Evaporative Cooler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Shijiazhuang Tianren Evaporative Cooler Products Offered

10.12.5 Shijiazhuang Tianren Recent Development

10.13 Honeywell

10.13.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

10.13.2 Honeywell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Honeywell Evaporative Cooler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Honeywell Evaporative Cooler Products Offered

10.13.5 Honeywell Recent Development

10.14 NewAir

10.14.1 NewAir Corporation Information

10.14.2 NewAir Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 NewAir Evaporative Cooler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 NewAir Evaporative Cooler Products Offered

10.14.5 NewAir Recent Development

10.15 Hessaire

10.15.1 Hessaire Corporation Information

10.15.2 Hessaire Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Hessaire Evaporative Cooler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Hessaire Evaporative Cooler Products Offered

10.15.5 Hessaire Recent Development

10.16 Hitachi

10.16.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

10.16.2 Hitachi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Hitachi Evaporative Cooler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Hitachi Evaporative Cooler Products Offered

10.16.5 Hitachi Recent Development

10.17 Prem-I-Air

10.17.1 Prem-I-Air Corporation Information

10.17.2 Prem-I-Air Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Prem-I-Air Evaporative Cooler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Prem-I-Air Evaporative Cooler Products Offered

10.17.5 Prem-I-Air Recent Development

10.18 North Storm Air Wave Coolers

10.18.1 North Storm Air Wave Coolers Corporation Information

10.18.2 North Storm Air Wave Coolers Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 North Storm Air Wave Coolers Evaporative Cooler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 North Storm Air Wave Coolers Evaporative Cooler Products Offered

10.18.5 North Storm Air Wave Coolers Recent Development

10.19 Jinghui

10.19.1 Jinghui Corporation Information

10.19.2 Jinghui Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Jinghui Evaporative Cooler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Jinghui Evaporative Cooler Products Offered

10.19.5 Jinghui Recent Development

11 Evaporative Cooler Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Evaporative Cooler Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Evaporative Cooler Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

