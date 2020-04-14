Exterior Structural Glazing Market Prediction, Strategies, Trends and SWOT Analysis 2020-2026| NSG Group, AGC Glass, Saint-gobain Glass, Guardian, Taiwan Glass, China Southern Group

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Exterior Structural Glazing market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Exterior Structural Glazing market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2019-2025 and historical period 2015-2019. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Exterior Structural Glazing market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Exterior Structural Glazing market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

The competitive landscape of the global Exterior Structural Glazing market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Exterior Structural Glazing market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Exterior Structural Glazing Market Research Report: NSG Group, AGC Glass, Saint-gobain Glass, Guardian, Taiwan Glass, China Southern Group, Central Glass, Sisecam, Schott, Xinyi Glass, Vitro Architectural Glass, SYP, Kibing Group, Cardinal Glass, FLACHGLAS

Global Exterior Structural Glazing Market by Type: Insulating glass, Tempered glass, Low-e Glass

Global Exterior Structural Glazing Market by Application: Commercial Building, Public building, Residential

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Exterior Structural Glazing market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Exterior Structural Glazing market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Exterior Structural Glazing market.

Key Questions Answered by the Report

What will be the size of the global Exterior Structural Glazing market in 2025?

What is the current CAGR of the global Exterior Structural Glazing market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Exterior Structural Glazing market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Exterior Structural Glazing market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Exterior Structural Glazing market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Exterior Structural Glazing market?

Table Of Content

1 Exterior Structural Glazing Market Overview

1.1 Exterior Structural Glazing Product Overview

1.2 Exterior Structural Glazing Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Insulating glass

1.2.2 Tempered glass

1.2.3 Low-e Glass

1.3 Global Exterior Structural Glazing Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Exterior Structural Glazing Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Exterior Structural Glazing Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Exterior Structural Glazing Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Exterior Structural Glazing Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Exterior Structural Glazing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Exterior Structural Glazing Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Exterior Structural Glazing Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Exterior Structural Glazing Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Exterior Structural Glazing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Exterior Structural Glazing Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Exterior Structural Glazing Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Exterior Structural Glazing Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Exterior Structural Glazing Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Exterior Structural Glazing Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Exterior Structural Glazing Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Exterior Structural Glazing Industry

1.5.1.1 Exterior Structural Glazing Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Exterior Structural Glazing Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Exterior Structural Glazing Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Exterior Structural Glazing Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Exterior Structural Glazing Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Exterior Structural Glazing Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Exterior Structural Glazing Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Exterior Structural Glazing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Exterior Structural Glazing Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Exterior Structural Glazing Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Exterior Structural Glazing Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Exterior Structural Glazing as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Exterior Structural Glazing Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Exterior Structural Glazing Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Exterior Structural Glazing Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Exterior Structural Glazing Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Exterior Structural Glazing Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Exterior Structural Glazing Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Exterior Structural Glazing Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Exterior Structural Glazing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Exterior Structural Glazing Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Exterior Structural Glazing Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Exterior Structural Glazing Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Exterior Structural Glazing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Exterior Structural Glazing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Exterior Structural Glazing Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Exterior Structural Glazing Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Exterior Structural Glazing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Exterior Structural Glazing Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Exterior Structural Glazing Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Exterior Structural Glazing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Exterior Structural Glazing Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Exterior Structural Glazing Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Exterior Structural Glazing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Exterior Structural Glazing Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Exterior Structural Glazing Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Exterior Structural Glazing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Exterior Structural Glazing Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Exterior Structural Glazing Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Exterior Structural Glazing by Application

4.1 Exterior Structural Glazing Segment by Application

4.1.1 Commercial Building

4.1.2 Public building

4.1.3 Residential

4.2 Global Exterior Structural Glazing Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Exterior Structural Glazing Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Exterior Structural Glazing Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Exterior Structural Glazing Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Exterior Structural Glazing by Application

4.5.2 Europe Exterior Structural Glazing by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Exterior Structural Glazing by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Exterior Structural Glazing by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Exterior Structural Glazing by Application

5 North America Exterior Structural Glazing Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Exterior Structural Glazing Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Exterior Structural Glazing Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Exterior Structural Glazing Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Exterior Structural Glazing Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Exterior Structural Glazing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Exterior Structural Glazing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Exterior Structural Glazing Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Exterior Structural Glazing Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Exterior Structural Glazing Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Exterior Structural Glazing Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Exterior Structural Glazing Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Exterior Structural Glazing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Exterior Structural Glazing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Exterior Structural Glazing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Exterior Structural Glazing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Exterior Structural Glazing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Exterior Structural Glazing Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Exterior Structural Glazing Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Exterior Structural Glazing Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Exterior Structural Glazing Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Exterior Structural Glazing Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Exterior Structural Glazing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Exterior Structural Glazing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Exterior Structural Glazing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Exterior Structural Glazing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Exterior Structural Glazing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Exterior Structural Glazing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Exterior Structural Glazing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Exterior Structural Glazing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Exterior Structural Glazing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Exterior Structural Glazing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Exterior Structural Glazing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Exterior Structural Glazing Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Exterior Structural Glazing Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Exterior Structural Glazing Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Exterior Structural Glazing Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Exterior Structural Glazing Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Exterior Structural Glazing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Exterior Structural Glazing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Exterior Structural Glazing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Exterior Structural Glazing Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Exterior Structural Glazing Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Exterior Structural Glazing Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Exterior Structural Glazing Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Exterior Structural Glazing Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Exterior Structural Glazing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Exterior Structural Glazing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Exterior Structural Glazing Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Exterior Structural Glazing Business

10.1 NSG Group

10.1.1 NSG Group Corporation Information

10.1.2 NSG Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 NSG Group Exterior Structural Glazing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 NSG Group Exterior Structural Glazing Products Offered

10.1.5 NSG Group Recent Development

10.2 AGC Glass

10.2.1 AGC Glass Corporation Information

10.2.2 AGC Glass Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 AGC Glass Exterior Structural Glazing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 NSG Group Exterior Structural Glazing Products Offered

10.2.5 AGC Glass Recent Development

10.3 Saint-gobain Glass

10.3.1 Saint-gobain Glass Corporation Information

10.3.2 Saint-gobain Glass Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Saint-gobain Glass Exterior Structural Glazing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Saint-gobain Glass Exterior Structural Glazing Products Offered

10.3.5 Saint-gobain Glass Recent Development

10.4 Guardian

10.4.1 Guardian Corporation Information

10.4.2 Guardian Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Guardian Exterior Structural Glazing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Guardian Exterior Structural Glazing Products Offered

10.4.5 Guardian Recent Development

10.5 Taiwan Glass

10.5.1 Taiwan Glass Corporation Information

10.5.2 Taiwan Glass Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Taiwan Glass Exterior Structural Glazing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Taiwan Glass Exterior Structural Glazing Products Offered

10.5.5 Taiwan Glass Recent Development

10.6 China Southern Group

10.6.1 China Southern Group Corporation Information

10.6.2 China Southern Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 China Southern Group Exterior Structural Glazing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 China Southern Group Exterior Structural Glazing Products Offered

10.6.5 China Southern Group Recent Development

10.7 Central Glass

10.7.1 Central Glass Corporation Information

10.7.2 Central Glass Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Central Glass Exterior Structural Glazing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Central Glass Exterior Structural Glazing Products Offered

10.7.5 Central Glass Recent Development

10.8 Sisecam

10.8.1 Sisecam Corporation Information

10.8.2 Sisecam Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Sisecam Exterior Structural Glazing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Sisecam Exterior Structural Glazing Products Offered

10.8.5 Sisecam Recent Development

10.9 Schott

10.9.1 Schott Corporation Information

10.9.2 Schott Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Schott Exterior Structural Glazing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Schott Exterior Structural Glazing Products Offered

10.9.5 Schott Recent Development

10.10 Xinyi Glass

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Exterior Structural Glazing Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Xinyi Glass Exterior Structural Glazing Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Xinyi Glass Recent Development

10.11 Vitro Architectural Glass

10.11.1 Vitro Architectural Glass Corporation Information

10.11.2 Vitro Architectural Glass Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Vitro Architectural Glass Exterior Structural Glazing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Vitro Architectural Glass Exterior Structural Glazing Products Offered

10.11.5 Vitro Architectural Glass Recent Development

10.12 SYP

10.12.1 SYP Corporation Information

10.12.2 SYP Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 SYP Exterior Structural Glazing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 SYP Exterior Structural Glazing Products Offered

10.12.5 SYP Recent Development

10.13 Kibing Group

10.13.1 Kibing Group Corporation Information

10.13.2 Kibing Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Kibing Group Exterior Structural Glazing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Kibing Group Exterior Structural Glazing Products Offered

10.13.5 Kibing Group Recent Development

10.14 Cardinal Glass

10.14.1 Cardinal Glass Corporation Information

10.14.2 Cardinal Glass Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Cardinal Glass Exterior Structural Glazing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Cardinal Glass Exterior Structural Glazing Products Offered

10.14.5 Cardinal Glass Recent Development

10.15 FLACHGLAS

10.15.1 FLACHGLAS Corporation Information

10.15.2 FLACHGLAS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 FLACHGLAS Exterior Structural Glazing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 FLACHGLAS Exterior Structural Glazing Products Offered

10.15.5 FLACHGLAS Recent Development

11 Exterior Structural Glazing Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Exterior Structural Glazing Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Exterior Structural Glazing Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

