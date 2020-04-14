Gas-Insulated Substation Market by Output Power, End User (Power Transmission Utility, Distribution Utility, and Generation Utility), and Region – Global Forecast to 2023
ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global Gas Insulated Substation Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.
Download Free Sample Report of “Gas Insulated Substation Market” at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1842434
The Gas-Insulated Substation Market is projected to reach US$ 29.5 Billion by 2023, from an estimated US$ 18.9 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 9.27%. This growth is primarily due to the rise in renewable power generation, increasing investments in the transmission & distribution infrastructure, escalating energy demand, limitations of space availability in densely populated urban areas, and government initiatives toward improving electricity access.
Top Key Players in the “Gas-Insulated Substation Market”
- Hitachi
- General Electric
- ABB
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Toshiba Corporation
- Larsen & Toubro
- Siemens AG
- CG Power and Industrial Solutions
- Hyosung
- Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited
- Tbea Co. Ltd.
- Elsewedy Electric
Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share of the global gas-insulated substation market in 2018. This trend is projected to continue until 2023. It is the most populated region in the world and consequently witnesses a high demand for electricity. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are investing in their grid expansion projects to increase distribution grid reliability. China accounted for the largest share of the gas-insulated substation market in Asia Pacific in 2017 and is estimated to have the highest installed generation and distribution capacity during the forecast period.
Access full report (Discount 20% or More) @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1842434
The Study Objectives of this report are:
- To provide detailed information on the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)
- To define, describe, and forecast the global gas-insulated substation market based on installation, voltage rating, end-user, and region
- To strategically analyze the gas-insulated substation market with respect to individual growth trends, future expansions, and contributions to the market
- To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and details of a competitive landscape for market leaders
- To analyze competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, expansions, new product developments, and contracts & agreements in the field of gas-insulated substations market
- To forecast the growth of the gas-insulated substations market with respect to major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa)
- To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market ranking and core competencies
- Smart Cities Market Is Thriving Worldwide | Latest Innovation, Advance Technology, Top Companies - April 14, 2020
- Pesticide Inert Ingredients Market by Type (Emulsifiers, Solvents, and Carriers), Pesticide Type (Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides, and Rodenticides), and Region – Global Forecast to 2023 - April 14, 2020
- LMS Market Expected to Grow at 22.4 Billion In Revenue by 2023 - April 14, 2020