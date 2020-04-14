Gas-Insulated Substation Market by Output Power, End User (Power Transmission Utility, Distribution Utility, and Generation Utility), and Region – Global Forecast to 2023

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global Gas Insulated Substation Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Gas-Insulated Substation Market is projected to reach US$ 29.5 Billion by 2023, from an estimated US$ 18.9 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 9.27%. This growth is primarily due to the rise in renewable power generation, increasing investments in the transmission & distribution infrastructure, escalating energy demand, limitations of space availability in densely populated urban areas, and government initiatives toward improving electricity access.

Top Key Players in the “Gas-Insulated Substation Market”

Hitachi

General Electric

ABB

Mitsubishi Electric

Toshiba Corporation

Larsen & Toubro

Siemens AG

CG Power and Industrial Solutions

Hyosung

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

Tbea Co. Ltd.

Elsewedy Electric

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share of the global gas-insulated substation market in 2018. This trend is projected to continue until 2023. It is the most populated region in the world and consequently witnesses a high demand for electricity. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are investing in their grid expansion projects to increase distribution grid reliability. China accounted for the largest share of the gas-insulated substation market in Asia Pacific in 2017 and is estimated to have the highest installed generation and distribution capacity during the forecast period.

