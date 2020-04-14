Glycerin Market by Process (Transesterification, Saponification, Fat Splitting), Source (Vegetable Oils, Biodiesel, Soaps, Synthetic), Application, Grade, Region – Global Forecast to 2021

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global Glycerin market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Glycerin Market is projected to reach US$ 3.12 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2016 to 2021, in terms of value. The global glycerin industry is witnessing growth due to increasing applications, technological advancements, and increasing demand in the Asia-Pacific region, mainly from China, India, and South East Asia.

Browse and In-depth Table of Content on “Glycerin Market”

Pages-151

Tables-106

Profiles-22

Figure-45

Top Key Players in the “Glycerin Market” include are

Emery Oleochemicals

IOI Oleochemicals

Wilmar International

KLK Berhad

Godrej Industries

Croda International Plc

Cargill Incorporated

P&G Chemicals

Kao Corporation

Avril Group

High demand for glycerin in toothpaste, facial creams, and other cosmetics is expected to benefit its market in the personal care industry during the forecast period. Glycerin is used for pharmaceutical and medical preparations, mainly as means for improving smoothness, providing lubrication, and humectants. It is used in cough syrups, elixirs, and expectorants.

Factors influencing the demand in chemical intermediates manufacturing in the Asia-Pacific region include an increasing demand for glycerin as a platform chemical, especially from China, which is expected to boost demand. Population growth coupled with increasing disposable incomes in the region is also expected to lead to an increase in demand for glycerin in oral care, personal & beauty care, and cosmetic products.

Reasons to buy this report:

This report covers the glycerin market, both, in terms of volume and value, and forecasts the market size till 2021. The report includes the market segmentation based on process, source, grade, application, and region. It also provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the key players in the global glycerin market.

Research Coverage:

