Graphite Electrode Rod Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2026| Showa Denko K.K, Fangda Carbon, GrafTech, Graphite India Limited

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Graphite Electrode Rod market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Graphite Electrode Rod market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2019-2025 and historical period 2015-2019. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Graphite Electrode Rod market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Graphite Electrode Rod market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

The competitive landscape of the global Graphite Electrode Rod market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Graphite Electrode Rod market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Graphite Electrode Rod Market Research Report: Showa Denko K.K, Fangda Carbon, GrafTech, Graphite India Limited (GIL), HEG Limited, Tokai Carbon, Jilin Carbon, Yangzi Carbon, Kaifeng Carbon Co., Ltd, SEC, Nippon Carbon

Global Graphite Electrode Rod Market by Type: Regular Power (RP) Graphite Electrodes, High Power (HP) Graphite Electrodes, Ultra High Power (UHP) Graphite Electrodes

Global Graphite Electrode Rod Market by Application: Electric ARC Furnace Steel, Others (Phosphorus, Silicon, etc)

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Graphite Electrode Rod market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Graphite Electrode Rod market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Graphite Electrode Rod market.

Key Questions Answered by the Report

What will be the size of the global Graphite Electrode Rod market in 2025?

What is the current CAGR of the global Graphite Electrode Rod market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Graphite Electrode Rod market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Graphite Electrode Rod market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Graphite Electrode Rod market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Graphite Electrode Rod market?

Table Of Content

1 Graphite Electrode Rod Market Overview

1.1 Graphite Electrode Rod Product Overview

1.2 Graphite Electrode Rod Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Regular Power (RP) Graphite Electrodes

1.2.2 High Power (HP) Graphite Electrodes

1.2.3 Ultra High Power (UHP) Graphite Electrodes

1.3 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Graphite Electrode Rod Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Graphite Electrode Rod Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Graphite Electrode Rod Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Graphite Electrode Rod Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Graphite Electrode Rod Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Graphite Electrode Rod Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Graphite Electrode Rod Industry

1.5.1.1 Graphite Electrode Rod Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Graphite Electrode Rod Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Graphite Electrode Rod Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Graphite Electrode Rod Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Graphite Electrode Rod Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Graphite Electrode Rod Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Graphite Electrode Rod Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Graphite Electrode Rod Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Graphite Electrode Rod Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Graphite Electrode Rod Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Graphite Electrode Rod as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Graphite Electrode Rod Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Graphite Electrode Rod Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Graphite Electrode Rod Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Graphite Electrode Rod Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Graphite Electrode Rod Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Graphite Electrode Rod Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Graphite Electrode Rod Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Graphite Electrode Rod Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Graphite Electrode Rod Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Graphite Electrode Rod Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Graphite Electrode Rod Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Graphite Electrode Rod Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Graphite Electrode Rod Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Graphite Electrode Rod Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Graphite Electrode Rod Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Graphite Electrode Rod Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Graphite Electrode Rod Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Graphite Electrode Rod by Application

4.1 Graphite Electrode Rod Segment by Application

4.1.1 Electric ARC Furnace Steel

4.1.2 Others (Phosphorus, Silicon, etc)

4.2 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Graphite Electrode Rod Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Graphite Electrode Rod Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Graphite Electrode Rod by Application

4.5.2 Europe Graphite Electrode Rod by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Graphite Electrode Rod by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Graphite Electrode Rod by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Graphite Electrode Rod by Application

5 North America Graphite Electrode Rod Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Graphite Electrode Rod Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Graphite Electrode Rod Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Graphite Electrode Rod Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Graphite Electrode Rod Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Graphite Electrode Rod Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Graphite Electrode Rod Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Graphite Electrode Rod Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Graphite Electrode Rod Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Graphite Electrode Rod Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Graphite Electrode Rod Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Graphite Electrode Rod Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Graphite Electrode Rod Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Graphite Electrode Rod Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Graphite Electrode Rod Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Graphite Electrode Rod Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Graphite Electrode Rod Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Graphite Electrode Rod Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Graphite Electrode Rod Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Graphite Electrode Rod Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Graphite Electrode Rod Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Graphite Electrode Rod Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Graphite Electrode Rod Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Graphite Electrode Rod Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Graphite Electrode Rod Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Graphite Electrode Rod Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Graphite Electrode Rod Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Graphite Electrode Rod Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Graphite Electrode Rod Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Graphite Electrode Rod Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Graphite Electrode Rod Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Graphite Electrode Rod Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Graphite Electrode Rod Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Graphite Electrode Rod Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Graphite Electrode Rod Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Graphite Electrode Rod Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Graphite Electrode Rod Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Graphite Electrode Rod Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Graphite Electrode Rod Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Graphite Electrode Rod Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Graphite Electrode Rod Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Graphite Electrode Rod Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Graphite Electrode Rod Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Graphite Electrode Rod Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Graphite Electrode Rod Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Graphite Electrode Rod Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Graphite Electrode Rod Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Graphite Electrode Rod Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Graphite Electrode Rod Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Graphite Electrode Rod Business

10.1 Showa Denko K.K

10.1.1 Showa Denko K.K Corporation Information

10.1.2 Showa Denko K.K Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Showa Denko K.K Graphite Electrode Rod Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Showa Denko K.K Graphite Electrode Rod Products Offered

10.1.5 Showa Denko K.K Recent Development

10.2 Fangda Carbon

10.2.1 Fangda Carbon Corporation Information

10.2.2 Fangda Carbon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Fangda Carbon Graphite Electrode Rod Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Showa Denko K.K Graphite Electrode Rod Products Offered

10.2.5 Fangda Carbon Recent Development

10.3 GrafTech

10.3.1 GrafTech Corporation Information

10.3.2 GrafTech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 GrafTech Graphite Electrode Rod Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 GrafTech Graphite Electrode Rod Products Offered

10.3.5 GrafTech Recent Development

10.4 Graphite India Limited (GIL)

10.4.1 Graphite India Limited (GIL) Corporation Information

10.4.2 Graphite India Limited (GIL) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Graphite India Limited (GIL) Graphite Electrode Rod Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Graphite India Limited (GIL) Graphite Electrode Rod Products Offered

10.4.5 Graphite India Limited (GIL) Recent Development

10.5 HEG Limited

10.5.1 HEG Limited Corporation Information

10.5.2 HEG Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 HEG Limited Graphite Electrode Rod Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 HEG Limited Graphite Electrode Rod Products Offered

10.5.5 HEG Limited Recent Development

10.6 Tokai Carbon

10.6.1 Tokai Carbon Corporation Information

10.6.2 Tokai Carbon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Tokai Carbon Graphite Electrode Rod Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Tokai Carbon Graphite Electrode Rod Products Offered

10.6.5 Tokai Carbon Recent Development

10.7 Jilin Carbon

10.7.1 Jilin Carbon Corporation Information

10.7.2 Jilin Carbon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Jilin Carbon Graphite Electrode Rod Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Jilin Carbon Graphite Electrode Rod Products Offered

10.7.5 Jilin Carbon Recent Development

10.8 Yangzi Carbon

10.8.1 Yangzi Carbon Corporation Information

10.8.2 Yangzi Carbon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Yangzi Carbon Graphite Electrode Rod Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Yangzi Carbon Graphite Electrode Rod Products Offered

10.8.5 Yangzi Carbon Recent Development

10.9 Kaifeng Carbon Co., Ltd

10.9.1 Kaifeng Carbon Co., Ltd Corporation Information

10.9.2 Kaifeng Carbon Co., Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Kaifeng Carbon Co., Ltd Graphite Electrode Rod Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Kaifeng Carbon Co., Ltd Graphite Electrode Rod Products Offered

10.9.5 Kaifeng Carbon Co., Ltd Recent Development

10.10 SEC

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Graphite Electrode Rod Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 SEC Graphite Electrode Rod Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 SEC Recent Development

10.11 Nippon Carbon

10.11.1 Nippon Carbon Corporation Information

10.11.2 Nippon Carbon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Nippon Carbon Graphite Electrode Rod Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Nippon Carbon Graphite Electrode Rod Products Offered

10.11.5 Nippon Carbon Recent Development

11 Graphite Electrode Rod Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Graphite Electrode Rod Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Graphite Electrode Rod Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

