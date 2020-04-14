Herbicides Market by Type (Glyphosate, 2, 4-D, Diquat), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables)- Global Forecast to 2022

According to Market Study Report, Herbicides Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Herbicides Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Herbicides Market.

The Global Herbicides Market is estimated at US$ 27.21 Billion in 2016, and is projected at US$ 39.15 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.25% during the forecast period. This report spread across 141 Pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with tables and figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the “Herbicides Market”

BASF SE (Germany)

The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.)

Monsanto Company (U.S.)

Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

“The glyphosate segment expected to be the largest in 2015.”

The glyphosate segment, by type, accounted for the largest market share in 2015, owing to its usage on almost all crop types. Glyphosate is a non-selective herbicideused primarily for perennial weed control and in zero tillage grain production systems. It is also crucial to the production of genetically modified herbicide-resistant crops.

“Oil seeds &pulses segment, by crop type, is projected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The oil seeds & pulses segment, by crop type, is projected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the growing demand for soybean which is a major edible oil. Moreover, there has been a rise in the usage of herbicides in the cultivation of pulses especially in Asian countries in recent years. .

“Asia-Pacific, by region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The Asia-Pacific market is projected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period considered for the study. The demand for herbicides is growing in the Asia-Pacific region due to the rise in awareness about better crop protection methods and less stringent regulation policies adopted by regulatory bodies. There is also a high demand for generic herbicides adopted by a majority of farmers in different countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To provide an analysis of opportunities in the market for stakeholders through the identification of high-growth segments

To understand the industry trends of the herbicides industry along with a value chain and supply chain analysis

along with a value chain and supply chain analysis To define, segment, and measure the herbicides industry in both quantitative and qualitative terms

To provide a strategic profiling of key players in the herbicides market and a comprehensive analysis of their core competencies

To analyze the strategies of key players and developments, such as new product launches & product approvals, mergers & acquisitions and strategic alliances, agreements and collaborations, and investments & expansions

Target Audience for Herbicides Market: