Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Monohull Sailboat Market | Growth, Trends, Size, Share, Demand And Top Growing Companies 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Monohull Sailboat Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Monohull Sailboat Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Monohull Sailboat Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The report titled Global Monohull Sailboat Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Monohull Sailboat market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Monohull Sailboat market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Monohull Sailboat market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Key companies operating in the global Monohull Sailboat market include _Hanse, Dehler, Moody, Elan d.o.o., Pogo Structures, Esse Boats, Allures Yachting, Tofinou, Grand Soleil Yachts, Saffier Yachts, Wauquiez, CN Franck Roy, Domani Yachts, Astillero del Sur, Pointer Yachts, Reliant Yachts, Sirius Werft GmbH, ALBATROSS YACHTS, ALUBAT CHANTIER NAVAL, Contest Yachts

Segmental Analysis :

The report has classified the global Monohull Sailboat industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Monohull Sailboat manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Monohull Sailboat industry.

Global Monohull Sailboat Market Segment By Type:

Open Cockpit, Enclosed Cockpit

Global Monohull Sailboat Market Segment By Applications:

Cruising, Racing, Daysailer, Other

Critical questions addressed by the Monohull Sailboat Market report

What are the key market drivers and restraints ?

and ? What will be the market size until the end of the forecast period?

until the end of the forecast period? Which segment is expected to take the lion’s share ?

? Which region will lead the global Monohull Sailboat market in terms of growth ?

? What will be the key strategies adopted by market leaders in future ?

? What are the upcoming applications ?

? How will the global Monohull Sailboat market develop in the mid to long term?

Table Of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Monohull Sailboat Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Monohull Sailboat Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Open Cockpit

1.3.3 Enclosed Cockpit

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Monohull Sailboat Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Cruising

1.4.3 Racing

1.4.4 Daysailer

1.4.5 Other

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Monohull Sailboat Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Monohull Sailboat Industry

1.6.1.1 Monohull Sailboat Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Monohull Sailboat Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Monohull Sailboat Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Monohull Sailboat Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Monohull Sailboat Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Monohull Sailboat Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Monohull Sailboat Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Monohull Sailboat Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Monohull Sailboat Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Monohull Sailboat Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Monohull Sailboat Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Monohull Sailboat Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Monohull Sailboat Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Monohull Sailboat Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Monohull Sailboat Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Monohull Sailboat Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Monohull Sailboat Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Monohull Sailboat Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Monohull Sailboat Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Monohull Sailboat Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Monohull Sailboat as of 2019)

3.4 Global Monohull Sailboat Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Monohull Sailboat Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Monohull Sailboat Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Monohull Sailboat Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Monohull Sailboat Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Monohull Sailboat Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Monohull Sailboat Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Monohull Sailboat Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Monohull Sailboat Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Monohull Sailboat Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Monohull Sailboat Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Monohull Sailboat Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Monohull Sailboat Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Monohull Sailboat Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Monohull Sailboat Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Monohull Sailboat Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Monohull Sailboat Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Monohull Sailboat Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Monohull Sailboat Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Monohull Sailboat Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Monohull Sailboat Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Monohull Sailboat Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Monohull Sailboat Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Monohull Sailboat Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Monohull Sailboat Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Monohull Sailboat Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Monohull Sailboat Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Monohull Sailboat Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Monohull Sailboat Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Monohull Sailboat Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Monohull Sailboat Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Monohull Sailboat Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Monohull Sailboat Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Monohull Sailboat Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Monohull Sailboat Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Monohull Sailboat Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Monohull Sailboat Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Monohull Sailboat Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Monohull Sailboat Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Monohull Sailboat Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Monohull Sailboat Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Monohull Sailboat Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Monohull Sailboat Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Monohull Sailboat Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Monohull Sailboat Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Monohull Sailboat Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Monohull Sailboat Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Monohull Sailboat Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Hanse

8.1.1 Hanse Corporation Information

8.1.2 Hanse Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Hanse Monohull Sailboat Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Monohull Sailboat Products and Services

8.1.5 Hanse SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Hanse Recent Developments

8.2 Dehler

8.2.1 Dehler Corporation Information

8.2.2 Dehler Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Dehler Monohull Sailboat Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Monohull Sailboat Products and Services

8.2.5 Dehler SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Dehler Recent Developments

8.3 Moody

8.3.1 Moody Corporation Information

8.3.2 Moody Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Moody Monohull Sailboat Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Monohull Sailboat Products and Services

8.3.5 Moody SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Moody Recent Developments

8.4 Elan d.o.o.

8.4.1 Elan d.o.o. Corporation Information

8.4.2 Elan d.o.o. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Elan d.o.o. Monohull Sailboat Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Monohull Sailboat Products and Services

8.4.5 Elan d.o.o. SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Elan d.o.o. Recent Developments

8.5 Pogo Structures

8.5.1 Pogo Structures Corporation Information

8.5.2 Pogo Structures Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Pogo Structures Monohull Sailboat Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Monohull Sailboat Products and Services

8.5.5 Pogo Structures SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Pogo Structures Recent Developments

8.6 Esse Boats

8.6.1 Esse Boats Corporation Information

8.6.2 Esse Boats Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.6.3 Esse Boats Monohull Sailboat Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Monohull Sailboat Products and Services

8.6.5 Esse Boats SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Esse Boats Recent Developments

8.7 Allures Yachting

8.7.1 Allures Yachting Corporation Information

8.7.2 Allures Yachting Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Allures Yachting Monohull Sailboat Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Monohull Sailboat Products and Services

8.7.5 Allures Yachting SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Allures Yachting Recent Developments

8.8 Tofinou

8.8.1 Tofinou Corporation Information

8.8.2 Tofinou Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Tofinou Monohull Sailboat Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Monohull Sailboat Products and Services

8.8.5 Tofinou SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Tofinou Recent Developments

8.9 Grand Soleil Yachts

8.9.1 Grand Soleil Yachts Corporation Information

8.9.2 Grand Soleil Yachts Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Grand Soleil Yachts Monohull Sailboat Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Monohull Sailboat Products and Services

8.9.5 Grand Soleil Yachts SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Grand Soleil Yachts Recent Developments

8.10 Saffier Yachts

8.10.1 Saffier Yachts Corporation Information

8.10.2 Saffier Yachts Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Saffier Yachts Monohull Sailboat Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Monohull Sailboat Products and Services

8.10.5 Saffier Yachts SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Saffier Yachts Recent Developments

8.11 Wauquiez

8.11.1 Wauquiez Corporation Information

8.11.2 Wauquiez Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 Wauquiez Monohull Sailboat Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Monohull Sailboat Products and Services

8.11.5 Wauquiez SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Wauquiez Recent Developments

8.12 CN Franck Roy

8.12.1 CN Franck Roy Corporation Information

8.12.2 CN Franck Roy Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 CN Franck Roy Monohull Sailboat Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Monohull Sailboat Products and Services

8.12.5 CN Franck Roy SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 CN Franck Roy Recent Developments

8.13 Domani Yachts

8.13.1 Domani Yachts Corporation Information

8.13.2 Domani Yachts Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 Domani Yachts Monohull Sailboat Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Monohull Sailboat Products and Services

8.13.5 Domani Yachts SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Domani Yachts Recent Developments

8.14 Astillero del Sur

8.14.1 Astillero del Sur Corporation Information

8.14.2 Astillero del Sur Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.14.3 Astillero del Sur Monohull Sailboat Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Monohull Sailboat Products and Services

8.14.5 Astillero del Sur SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 Astillero del Sur Recent Developments

8.15 Pointer Yachts

8.15.1 Pointer Yachts Corporation Information

8.15.2 Pointer Yachts Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.15.3 Pointer Yachts Monohull Sailboat Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Monohull Sailboat Products and Services

8.15.5 Pointer Yachts SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 Pointer Yachts Recent Developments

8.16 Reliant Yachts

8.16.1 Reliant Yachts Corporation Information

8.16.2 Reliant Yachts Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.16.3 Reliant Yachts Monohull Sailboat Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Monohull Sailboat Products and Services

8.16.5 Reliant Yachts SWOT Analysis

8.16.6 Reliant Yachts Recent Developments

8.17 Sirius Werft GmbH

8.17.1 Sirius Werft GmbH Corporation Information

8.17.2 Sirius Werft GmbH Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.17.3 Sirius Werft GmbH Monohull Sailboat Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Monohull Sailboat Products and Services

8.17.5 Sirius Werft GmbH SWOT Analysis

8.17.6 Sirius Werft GmbH Recent Developments

8.18 ALBATROSS YACHTS

8.18.1 ALBATROSS YACHTS Corporation Information

8.18.2 ALBATROSS YACHTS Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.18.3 ALBATROSS YACHTS Monohull Sailboat Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Monohull Sailboat Products and Services

8.18.5 ALBATROSS YACHTS SWOT Analysis

8.18.6 ALBATROSS YACHTS Recent Developments

8.19 ALUBAT CHANTIER NAVAL

8.19.1 ALUBAT CHANTIER NAVAL Corporation Information

8.19.2 ALUBAT CHANTIER NAVAL Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.19.3 ALUBAT CHANTIER NAVAL Monohull Sailboat Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Monohull Sailboat Products and Services

8.19.5 ALUBAT CHANTIER NAVAL SWOT Analysis

8.19.6 ALUBAT CHANTIER NAVAL Recent Developments

8.20 Contest Yachts

8.20.1 Contest Yachts Corporation Information

8.20.2 Contest Yachts Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.20.3 Contest Yachts Monohull Sailboat Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 Monohull Sailboat Products and Services

8.20.5 Contest Yachts SWOT Analysis

8.20.6 Contest Yachts Recent Developments

9 Monohull Sailboat Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Monohull Sailboat Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Monohull Sailboat Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Monohull Sailboat Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Monohull Sailboat Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Monohull Sailboat Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Monohull Sailboat Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Monohull Sailboat Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Monohull Sailboat Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Monohull Sailboat Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Monohull Sailboat Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Monohull Sailboat Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Monohull Sailboat Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Monohull Sailboat Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Monohull Sailboat Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Monohull Sailboat Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Monohull Sailboat Sales Channels

11.2.2 Monohull Sailboat Distributors

11.3 Monohull Sailboat Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

