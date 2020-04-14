Ink Additives Market by Type ( Dispersing & Wetting Agents, Foam Control Additives, Slip/Rub Materials, Rheology Modifiers), Process, Technology, Application and Region – Global Forecast to 2023

According to Market Study Report, Ink Additives Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Ink Additives Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Ink Additives Market.

The Global Ink Additives Market is projected to reach US$ 793.6 Million by 2021, at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2016 to 2021, in terms of value. The global ink additives industry is witnessing growth on account of increasing applications, technological advancements, and increasing demand in the Asia-Pacific region, mainly from China, Japan, and India.

“Demand for dispersing & wetting agents is expected to be the highest over the next five years.”

Dispersing &wetting agents help to stabilize the suspension of pigments in varnish. It assists in the dispersion of fine solid particles in the liquid phase. Pigment dispersant prevents agglomeration by weakening the inter molecular forces. For achieving the full intensity of color and maximum gloss, pigments must be distributed evenly. Fully distributed pigments help to increase the shelf life stability and reduces the tendency to floc culate or agglomerate the varnish.

“Solvent-based technology represents the bulk of the demand for ink additives.”

The additives used in solvent-based technology are very less in comparison to water-based and UV-based technologies. Though many solvent-based inks are being phased out, they continue to be used by companies due to their low-cost during the entire printing ink manufacturing process.

“Asia Pacific ink additives market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.”

Factors influencing the overall demand from the packaging industry in Asia Pacific include increasing packaging demand that arises from food products, such as meat and seafood along with the rise in the beverage industry due to increasing consumption of soda, soft drinks, tea, and coffee. In addition, the rising demand for corrugated packaging is affected by the rapid expansion of the e-retail industry.

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To analyze the opportunities in the market for the key players and details of the competitive landscape for the market leaders

To forecast the value of market segments with respect to five main regions (along with countries), namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa and South America

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies

To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the total market

To analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D in the ink additives market

