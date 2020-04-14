Medical Device Adhesive Market by Resin Type (Light Curing, Cyanoacrylates, Acrylic, Epoxy, Silicone, & Polyurethane), Application (Needles, Catheters, Tube Sets, Masks, Polycarbonate Devices, Pacemaker)

According to Market Study Report, Medical Device Adhesive Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Medical Device Adhesive Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Medical Device Adhesive Market.

The Global Medical Device Adhesive Market is estimated to reach US$ 3.20 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2016 to 2021. The market growth of medical device adhesive is attributed to the increasing awareness of new devices for specific treatment followed by the increase in global population and rise in income level, are leading the hospitals and other private health institutions towards sophisticated healthcare facilities and medical device.

Top Companies Profiled in the “Medical Device Adhesive Market”

Henkel AG & company (Germany)

Dymax Corporation (U.S.)

Honle Group (Germany)

B. Fuller (U.S.)

Master bond Inc. (U.S.).

Permabond Engineering Adhesives Ltd. (U.K.)

Epoxy Technology Inc. (U.S.)

Novachem Corporation Ltd (Ireland)

In cure Inc. (U.S.)

Adhesive Research (Ireland)

“The light curing segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR among all the types”

Light curing adhesives used in medical devices is the largest among other resin chemistry, and due to its better curing and adhesive properties in specific applications it is becoming a preferred choice across end users.

“Focus shifting from diagnosis to prevention in North America and Europe healthcare industry“

The medical device industry in developed nations of North America and Europe are moving from diagnosis to prevention. The growth of the medical device adhesives market in North America and Europe can also be attributed to the increased aging population and the changing lifestyle and increased chronic diseases demand for medical devices has increased and this has resulted into rapid growth of medical device adhesives in North America and Europe region.

Target Audience for Medical Device Adhesive Market :

Medical Device Distributors & Suppliers

Medical Device Manufacturers

Needle, Catheter, Pacemaker, Polycarbonate Devices, Masks & Tubes, and all Related End User Companies Institutions such as Hospitals and Clinics

Government and Research Organizations

Associations and Industrial Bodies

Research and Consulting Firms

Raw Material Suppliers

Research & Development (R&D) Institutions

Environment Support Agencies

