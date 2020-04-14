 North America Smart Pills Market 2025 By Technology, Industry Update, Region, Leading Players Otsuka Holdings Company Limited, Olympus Corporation

North America Smart Pills Market is estimated to grow with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, rising cancer screening awareness programs and technological advancements and R&D investment in smart pills market.

The smart pills report has been prepared by taking into account several aspects of marketing research and analysis which includes market size estimations, market dynamics, company & market best practices, entry level marketing strategies, positioning and segmentations, competitive landscaping, opportunity analysis, economic forecasting, industry-specific technology solutions, roadmap analysis, targeting key buying criteria, and in-depth benchmarking of vendor offerings. This report also provides the company profile, product specifications, production value, contact information of manufacturer and market shares for company. The smart pills report takes into account several key manufacturers which are based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.

Key Drivers: North America Smart Pills Market

Some of the major factors driving the market for North America smart pills market are increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders and rising cancer screening awareness programs.

Key Points:

Medtronic is going to dominate the North America smart pills market followed by Otsuka Holdings Company Limited, Olympus Corporation.

The capsule endoscopy segment is expected to dominate the North America smart pills market with highest market share of 53.2%.

Market Segmentation: North America Smart Pills Market

On the basis of application, the North America smart pills market is segmented into capsule endoscopy, drug delivery and patient monitoring of cancer. In 2018, capsule endoscopy is expected to dominate the market with highest market share and growing with the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The North America smart pills market on the basis of disease indication is segmented into occult GI bleeding, crohn’s disease, small bowel tumors, celiac disease, inherited polyposis syndromes and mental disorders. In 2018, occult GI bleeding segment is expected to dominate the market.

The North America smart pills market on the basis of type is segmented into multiparameter monitoring and single parameter monitoring. In 2018, multiparameter monitoring segment is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025

The North America smart pills market on the basis of end user is segmented into hospital, diagnostic centers and others. In 2018, hospital segment is expected to dominate the market with 50.1% market share in the forecast period.

