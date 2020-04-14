Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Analysis on Business Influencing Factors 2020| Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S, INGREDION, Tate & Lyle, Ajinomoto  

According to Studies, The importance of Nutraceutical Ingredients increases as dietary supplements and functional food reduce the risk of diseases and help to maintain good health. Probiotics, phytochemicals, and antioxidants, among others, improve health, prevent chronic diseases, delay the aging process, and increase life expectancy. There is a wide variety of nutraceuticals available for general well-being and those which play an important role in the prevention and treatment of disease. These products have shown favorable results in various pathological complications such as neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, and cancer, among others.

Increasing workloads, psychological pressures, longer work hours, among others have changed the lifestyle of people. They go through physical, mental, and social stress due to poor work-life balance. This imbalanced lifestyle have generated several health challenges, such as diabetes, osteoporosis, asthma, obesity, allergies, and dental problems. To achieve a better quality of life, people are following strict diets and consuming dietary supplements and nutraceuticals to achieve therapeutic outcomes.

Major Key Players:

The prominent players in the global nutraceutical ingredients market include DSM, Associated British Foods plc (ABF Ingredients), Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S, INGREDION, Tate & Lyle, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, ADM, Kerry Inc., and Glanbia plc, among others.

Technological Growth:

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Nutraceutical Ingredients consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Nutraceutical Ingredients market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Nutraceutical Ingredients manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Nutraceutical Ingredients with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

