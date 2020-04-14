Performance Additives Market by Type (Plastic Additives, Paint & Coatings Additives, Pigment Additives, Ink Additives) and Region – Global Forecast to 2021

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global Performance Additives market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Performance Additives Market is projected to reach US$ 110.35 Billion by 2021,at a CAGR of 8.0%, in terms of value. This growth can be attributed in parts to the rising investments in new manufacturing plants for packaging in various countries. This growth also stems from a rise in demand for rigid and flexible packaging in the food and beverage packaging industries.

BASF SE (Germany)

AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands)

Solvay S.A. (Belgium)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Lanxess (Germany)

Arkema SA (France)

Huntsman International LLC (U.S.)

Altana AG (Germany)

Clariant (Switzerland)

The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

The Asia-Pacific region is the largest and the fastest-growing performance additives market, in terms of value and volume. High economic growth rate, growing manufacturing industries, cheap labor, increasing foreign investments, and increase in the applications of performance additives across the packaging, automotive, industrial, and construction industries are some of the major factors expected to fuel the growth of the market in this region.

This report segments the performance additives industry comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of revenues for the overall market and the subsegments across different verticals and regions.

It will help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

It will help stakeholders understand competitors and gain more insights to better their positions in the business. The competitive landscape section includes new product developments, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions.

The market is segmented based on type, end-use industry, and region. This report covers the performance additives market, in terms of value and volume, and forecasts its market size till 2021. The report also provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the key players in the global performance additives market.

