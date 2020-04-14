Polyetheramine Market by Type (Monoamine, Diamine, and Triamine), Application (Epoxy Coating, Polyurea, Adhesives & Sealants, Composites, and Fuel Additives)- Global Forecasts to 2022

According to Market Study Report, Polyetheramine Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Polyetheramine Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Polyetheramine Market.

The Global Polyetheramine Market is projected to reach US$ 1,074.0 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2017 to 2022. The growing demand of green & sustainable wind power energy, and rising urbanization supplemented by the investments in infrastructure are driving the global polyetheramine market.

Top Companies Profiled in the “Polyetheramine Market”

Huntsman Corporation (U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany)

Wuxi Acryl Technology Co. Ltd (China)

Clariant (Switzerland)

Yantai Minsheng Chemicals Co.Ltd. (China)

IRO Group Inc. (China)

Yangzhou Chenhua New Material Co.Ltd. (China)

Zibo Dexin Lianbang Chemical Industry Co.Ltd. (China)

Yantai Dasteck Chemicals Co. Ltd. (China)

Aurora Chemical Co. Ltd. (China)

“Diamine segment is the fastest-growing segment of the polyetheramine market”

The diamine segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing type segment of the polyetheramine market. The use of diamine in epoxy coatings, composites, and polyurea is driving the growth of this segment. Diamines are majorly used in wind blade composites. This segment has also been boosted by the growing expenditure in residential construction.

“Rising demand from Asia-Pacific is a major driver for the polyetheramine market“

In 2016, the Asia-Pacific region was the largest polyetheramine market, in terms of volume. It is estimated to retain market leadership during the forecast period. China and Japan are the two major markets for polyetheramine in this region. India is the fastest-growing market in this region for the forecast period 2017 to 2022. The growing use of composite pipes for oil & gas industry and composite blades for wind power industry in the region is driving the market in the Asia-Pacific region, thus resulting in a high demand for polyetheramine.

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To analyze and forecast the market segmentation of polyetheramine on the basis of major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa

To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the market

To study the complete value chain of polyetheramine

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the polyetheramine ecosystem

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, along with detailing competitive landscape for market leaders

To analyze strategic approaches such as expansions, product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships in the polyetheramine industry

