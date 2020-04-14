Rice Husk Ash Market by Application (Building & Construction, Steel Industry, Silica, Ceramics & Refractory, Rubber), Silica Content (80-84%, 85-89%, 90-94%, and greater than 95%)- Global Forecast to 2021

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global Rice Husk Ash market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Rice Husk Ash Market is projected to reach US$ 2.54 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2016 to 2021. Low manufacturing and raw material cost, and use of RHA to produce high purity silica are the key factors driving the growth of the market.

Browse and In-depth Table of Content on “Rice Husk Ash Market”

Pages-118

Tables-83

Profiles-16

Figure-31

Top Key Players in the “Rice Husk Ash Market”

Guru Metachem Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Yihai Kerry Investments Co.Ltd. (China)

Usher Agro Ltd. (India)

Jasoriya Rice Mill (India)

Rescon (India) Pvt. Ltd

By application, the silica segment of the rice husk ash market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2021. Rice Husk Ash has attracted the industry players as it is not only low cost but also the only known renewable source for producing silica. The use of RHA also helps the industry players in gaining carbon credits due to its renewable nature.

The Middle East & Africa Rice Husk Ash industry is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2021, owing to heavy investments in the construction and silica extraction application segments. The transportation, power, industrial manufacturing, and construction industries are expected to emerge as the major drivers for the RHA market in the Middle East & Africa region in the coming years.

Research Coverage:

The report defines, segments, and projects the global rice husk ash industry on the basis of application, silica content, and region. It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges.

Target Audience: