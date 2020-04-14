Smart Cities Market Is Thriving Worldwide | Latest Innovation, Advance Technology, Top Companies

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global Smart Cities Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Smart Cities Market size is expected to grow from US$ 308.0 Billion in 2018 to US$ 717.2 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.4% during the forecast period. There is an upsurge in the adoption rate of advanced technologies across businesses. The development in 5G and NB-IoT technologies is expected to drive the growth of the smart cities market.

Top Key Players in the “Smart Cities Market”

Cisco Systems (US)

IBM (US)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Schneider Electric (France)

Ericsson (Sweden)

Vodafone (UK)

Itron Inc. (US)

Verizon (US)

Telensa (England)

ABB (Switzerland)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

SAP SE (Germany

KAPSCH Group (Austria)

AGT International (Switzerland)

APAC is expected to hold the highest CAGR among all regions, owing to the increasing adoption rate of IoT and rising demand for intelligent and smart solutions, while North America is expected to be the major contributor to the smart cities market. The increasing citizen empowerment and engagement is the major growth factor expected to drive the growth of the smart cities market.

