Thermal Spray Coatings Market by Material (Ceramics. Metals & Alloys), Process (Combustion Flame & Electrical)- Global Forecast to 2023

The thermal spray coatings market is estimated to be USD 9.9 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 13.7 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2018 to 2023.The growth of the aerospace, automotive, and healthcare industries is driving the demand for thermal spray coatings.

The thermal spray coatings market is estimated to be USD 9.9 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 13.7 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2018 to 2023.The growth of the aerospace, automotive, and healthcare industries is driving the demand for thermal spray coatings.

Top Companies Profiled in the “Thermal Spray Coatings Market”

Praxair Surface Technologies Inc (US)

BodyCote (UK)

Oerlikon Metco (Switzerland)

Surface Technology (UK)

C Starck GmbH(Germany)

W. Gartner Thermal Spraying (US)

Arc Spray (Pty) Ltd (South Africa)

Metallisation Limited (UK)

Plasma-Tec Inc. (US)

C&M Technologies GmbH (Germany)

AMETEK Inc. (US)

Flame Spray SpA (Italy)

BryCoat Inc. (US)

Thermal Spray Technologies Inc. (tst) (US)

“The ceramics segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the thermal spray coatings market during the forecast period.”

The ceramics segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for ceramic materials across industries due to its cost efficiency and easy availability.

“The aerospace segment is expected to lead thermal spray coatings market during the forecast period.”

The aerospace segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the demand backlogs of major manufacturers such as Boeing and Airbus.

“Asia Pacific is projected to lead thermal spray coatings market during the forecast period.”

The Asia Pacific thermal spray coatings market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. This growth can beat tributed to the growing population, increasing urbanization &modernization, increasing personal disposable income, and growth of various end-use industries such as aerospace and automotive.

