Titanium Dioxide Market by Application (Paints & Coatings, Pulp & Paper, Plastics, Cosmetics, Ink)- Global Forecast To 2021

The Global Titanium Dioxide Market is projected to reach US$ 14.12 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2016 to 2021. The growth of the market is primarily driven by the increasing population, coupled with the growing demand for titanium dioxide from various applications, such as paints & coatings, pulp & paper, cosmetics, ink, and plastics, among others.

Tayca Corporation (Japan)

Huntsman Corporation (U.S.)

Cabot Corp (U.S.)

The Chemours Company (U.S.)

Tronox Limited (U.S.)

Kronos Worldwide Inc. (U.S.)

Cristal (Kuwait)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Cinkarna Celje (Slovenia)

Lomon Billions (China)

Ishihara Sangyo Kaishal Ltd. (Japan)

“The rutile segment is projected to lead the grade types of the global titanium dioxide market during the forecast period.”

The rutile segment is projected to lead the grade type of the global titanium dioxide market from 2016 to2021.Rutile is the most stable form. Rutile titanium dioxide has a higher refractive index, higher specific gravity, and greater chemical stability, and it better suits the requirement of key applications such as paints & coatings and plastics.

“The paints & coatings application segment is projected to lead the global titanium dioxide market during the forecast period.”

The paints & coatings application segment is projected to lead the global titanium dioxide market from 2016 to 2021.The demand for titanium dioxide in paints & coatings application is mainly due to the growing construction and automobile industries. Moreover, titanium dioxide, when used in paints and coatings, ensures the longevity of paints and continued protection of the substrate. Titanium dioxide is used in various paints & coatings applications to provide aesthetic appeal, opacity, and durability.

“The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the largest market for titanium dioxide during the forecast period.”

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the largest market for titanium dioxide across the globe. Increasing population and rising per capita income are the factors driving the demand for titanium dioxide in the Asia-Pacific region. With economic contraction and saturation in the European and North American regions, the demand for titanium dioxide has shifted to the Asia-Pacific region.

Target Audience for Titanium Dioxide Market:

Suppliers of Raw Materials

Manufacturers of titanium dioxide

Research institutes and organizations

Investment Banks

Government bodies

Traders and distributors

Research Coverage:

The Global Titanium Dioxide Market has been segmented on the basis of grade, application, and region. On the basis of grade, the market has been classified into rutile and anatase. Based on application, the market has been classified into paints & coatings, plastics, paper & pulp, cosmetics, ink, and others. By region, the market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa.