Top 15 Petrochemicals Market (Ethylene, Propylene, Benzene, Butadiene, Toluene, Xylenes, Ethylene Oxide, Propylene Oxide, Methanol, PE, PP, PVC, PS, PET, ABS)- Global Forecast to 2021
The Top 15 Petrochemicals report is divided into three sub parts, basic petrochemicals, basic intermediate chemicals and basic polymers. The basic petrochemicals market was estimated at 2,50,328.0 kilotons and is projected to reach 3,10,365.2 kilotons by 2021 growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2016 to 2021. The general drivers of the market are rise in demand of commodity plastics in developing economies such as South East Asian countries along with parts of Middle East.
Browse and In-depth Table of Content on “Top 15 Petrochemicals Market”
Pages-232
Tables-62
Profiles-15
Figure-85
Top Key Players in the “Top 15 Petrochemicals Market”
- Lyondell Basell (Switzerland)
- SABIC (Saudi Arabia)
- BP (UK)
- Exxon Mobil (U.S.)
- Dow (U.S.)
- INEOS (U.S.)
- BASF (Germany)
- Reliance Industries (India)
- Total SA (France)
Xylenes is a colorless liquid and most important commercially important petrochemicals. It is almost 100% used as an intermediate in manufacturing of polyester (via Purified terephthalic acid (PTA) and DMT (Dimethyl Terephthalate). The xylenes market is projected to grow at a strong 6% CAGR driven by rise in polyester fiber (fibers, fabrics and floor coverings) & polyester resins for beverage containers.
Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for petrochemicals. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to expansion of production capacity, high demand for end-use products, and others. On the other hand, the matured markets of North America and Europe would witness slow growth as high as compared to Asia-Pacific.
Target Audience:
- Raw Material Suppliers
- Petrochemicals Manufacturers
- Manufacturing Technology Providers
- Regional Manufacturers’ Associations and General Petrochemicals Association
- Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers Of Petrochemicals & Polymers
- Manufacturers in End-Use Industries
- Investment Research Firms
- Government and Regional Agencies and Research Organizations
Research Coverage:
This report covers the top 15 petrochemicals market in terms of volume till 2026. The report includes the market segmentation based on region and application for each petrochemical.It also provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the key market players in the global petrochemical market.
