Top 15 Petrochemicals Market (Ethylene, Propylene, Benzene, Butadiene, Toluene, Xylenes, Ethylene Oxide, Propylene Oxide, Methanol, PE, PP, PVC, PS, PET, ABS)- Global Forecast to 2021

The Top 15 Petrochemicals report is divided into three sub parts, basic petrochemicals, basic intermediate chemicals and basic polymers. The basic petrochemicals market was estimated at 2,50,328.0 kilotons and is projected to reach 3,10,365.2 kilotons by 2021 growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2016 to 2021. The general drivers of the market are rise in demand of commodity plastics in developing economies such as South East Asian countries along with parts of Middle East.

Top Key Players in the “Top 15 Petrochemicals Market”

Lyondell Basell (Switzerland)

SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

BP (UK)

Exxon Mobil (U.S.)

Dow (U.S.)

INEOS (U.S.)

BASF (Germany)

Reliance Industries (India)

Total SA (France)

Xylenes is a colorless liquid and most important commercially important petrochemicals. It is almost 100% used as an intermediate in manufacturing of polyester (via Purified terephthalic acid (PTA) and DMT (Dimethyl Terephthalate). The xylenes market is projected to grow at a strong 6% CAGR driven by rise in polyester fiber (fibers, fabrics and floor coverings) & polyester resins for beverage containers.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for petrochemicals. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to expansion of production capacity, high demand for end-use products, and others. On the other hand, the matured markets of North America and Europe would witness slow growth as high as compared to Asia-Pacific.

Target Audience:

Raw Material Suppliers

Petrochemicals Manufacturers

Manufacturing Technology Providers

Regional Manufacturers’ Associations and General Petrochemicals Association

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers Of Petrochemicals & Polymers

Manufacturers in End-Use Industries

Investment Research Firms

Government and Regional Agencies and Research Organizations

Research Coverage:

This report covers the top 15 petrochemicals market in terms of volume till 2026. The report includes the market segmentation based on region and application for each petrochemical.It also provides company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the key market players in the global petrochemical market.