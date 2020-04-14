White Goods Market Analysis by Production, Consumption and Competitive Analysis Till 2026

Data Bridge Market Research Upcoming Report, titled, “White Goods Market” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. The market data in this White Goods document has been analysed to the market potential for each region considering macroeconomic parameters, value chain analysis, channel partners, demand and supply. The report examines various parameters impacting on Semiconductors and Electronics industry like market dynamics, economic and non-economic aspects, investment opportunities, product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies. Besides, the market report also studies market growth opportunities and restraining factors. The geographical division of this White Goods market analysis report offers data that gives an idea of the revenue of the companies and sales figures of the market growth.

Market Analysis: Global White Goods Market

Global white goods market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Major vendors covered in this report: Whirlpool Corporation, Johnson Controls, IFB Industries, Samsung, LG Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Symphony Limited, Blue Star Limited, ARÇELİK A.Ş., Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd., AB Electrolux, Hitachi, Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Haier Inc., Midea Group, Siemens, TCL Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch GMBH, The MiddleBy Corporation and among others.

Research Methodology: Global White Goods Market

Primary Respondents: key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, Market Intelligence Managers, National Sales Managers and industry consultants.

Product Launch

In April 2019, Godrej Appliances launched its unique lifestyle product, QUBE that has an advanced solid state electronic cooling green technology built. With the launch of this product, the company becomes the first brand that has launched this revolutionary technology.

In February 2019, Samsung has launched the first signage products featuring the unmatched picture quality of QLED 8K at the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2019 in Amsterdam. This would be beneficial for the company as it is the latest technologically upgraded digital signage would attract businesses as it has highest resolution with Artificial Intelligence (AI) upscaling technology.

In January 2019, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation developed an autonomous platform that will enable networked smart appliances to utilize their sensors without using internet connection or cloud computing. The development enables all the appliances to collaborate with each other.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Type (Cleaning Equipment, Preservation & Cooking Equipment, Heating & Cooling Equipment, Sewing Machines and Others),

By End-User (Household, Drycleaners & Cleaning Agencies, Hospitality Industry, Hospitals & Clinics and Others),

The market is analyzed based on regions and competitive landscape in each region is mentioned. Regions discussed in the study include

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

The analyzed data on the White Goods market help you put up a brand within the industry while competing with the giants. This report provides insights into a dynamic competitive environment. It also offers a progressive viewpoint on different factors driving or restricting the market growth.

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Global White Goods Industry Market Research Report

Chapter Two: Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter Three: Global White Goods Market, by Type

Chapter Four: White Goods Market, by Application

Chapter Five: Global White Goods Production, Value ($) by Region (2020-2027)

Chapter Six: Global White Goods Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2020-2027)

