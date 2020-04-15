31.9% Growth Rate for Voice Assistant Application Market by 2024 | Latest Innovation, Advance Technology, Top Companies

According to Market Study Report, Voice Assistant Application Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Voice Assistant Application Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Voice Assistant Application Market.

The Global Voice Assistant Application Market size is expected to grow from US$ 1.3 Billion in 2019 to US$ 5.2 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 31.9% during the forecast period. This Market research report spread across 152 Pages, Profiling 14 Companies and Supported with 72 Tables and 44 Figures is now available in this Research report.

Top Key Players profiled in the Voice Assistant Application Market include are IBM (US), Google (US), AWS (US), Microsoft (US), Apple (US), Baidu (China), Nuance Communications (US), Salesforce (US), Verbio Technologies (Spain), Samsung (South Korea), Oracle (US), SAS (US), SAP (Germany), Orbita (US).

Organizations are leveraging the AI-enabled chat bots and virtual agents to automate repetitive and manual processes, such as order placement, balance inquiries, general inquiries, technical assistance, and other customer services. With automation, organizations can achieve higher productivity gain with less manpower requirement. With the advancement in Natural Language Processing (NLP), Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR), and Artificial Intelligence (AI), the business use cases for voice-based chat bots have increased over the last few years.

Owing to increasing awareness of the benefits of cloud-based solutions, the cloud deployment for voice assistant applications is expected to grow tremendously. The solution providers are focusing on the development of robust cloud-based solutions for their clients, as various organizations have migrated to either a private or a public cloud. Moreover, cloud-as-a-service is enabling organizations to manage not only costs but also achieve better agility.

Voice assistant applications deployed over the website can be useful for sales and marketing support, precise navigation, instant answering to customer queries, customer insights, and centralized knowledge management. The voice assistant applications enhance online communication, enable sophisticated interaction with intuitive response times, improve customer retention, and understand people’s natural language with sharp voice recognition.

Various APAC countries, such as China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, and India, have a large population, and they require NLP and Interactive Voice Response (IVR) platform-based voice assistant applications to track customers. Travel, healthcare, retail, and banking are the verticals driving the voice assistant application market in APAC. Countries, such as China, Japan, and Australia, have a high penetration in the voice assistant application market and provide solutions that resolve the complex queries faced by customers.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 25%

By Designation: C-Level – 65% and Director Level – 35%

By Region: North America – 30%, Europe – 35%, APAC – 25%, and RoW–10%

