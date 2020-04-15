Apheresis Equipment Market Insights 2020-2027 : Business Opportunities, Competition & Key Companies, Current Trends and Challenges

The global apheresis equipment market accounted to US$ 1,985.83 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 3,528.44 Mn by 2027.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing geographic market and the growth of the apheresis equipment market in this region is primarily due to rising development of apheresis technology, the rising number of players operating across the country, and the highest manufacturing of the plasma-derived products. In addition, the governments of India and Australia are increasing their efforts to supply blood and blood products across the country. Also, the rising demand for the blood is likely to increase the growth opportunities during the coming years.

Rising Number of Voluntary Blood Donors

Blood transfusion helps to save and improve lives of people and thus is an integral part of a country’s national health infrastructure and policy. Blood transfusion is considered to be an indispensable component of healthcare. Various medical advances that have improved the treatment of serious illness and injuries have increased the need for blood transfusion for patients’ survival and maintenance of the patients’ health.

The importance of blood transfusion in healthcare has increasingly started to be acknowledged by common population across the globe which has led to rise in the number of people willing to donate their blood for medical causes. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that 117.4 million blood donations are collected worldwide in 2018. Moreover, the blood donors are usually classified to be voluntary unpaid, paid and family/replacement. The WHO also suggests that a reliable and adequate supply of blood was collected from voluntary/unpaid donors.

Growth Opportunities Among Emerging Economies

There is an increase in the blood related disorders across the globe, the prevalence is significantly rising in the countries of the developing nations. The incidences are rising due to the shift in the lifestyle and other health conditions due to the change in the adoption of the modernized facilities. The modernized facilities reduce the physical activities, also, stress levels among people are going up. These factors are leading to the hematologic and other critical medical conditions and is leading to the rising demand for the apheresis equipment.

The developing nations are significantly developing their healthcare facilities and services and are heading towards the technological advancements. For instance, Hemophilia Federation India (HFI) is a nonprofit organization that has worked closely with the World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH) in order to increase awareness, diagnosis and educate people regarding affordable treatments available for hemophilia.

