Asia Pacific 5G Chipset Market : Quantitative Market analysis, Current and Future Trends Upto 2027

The 5G chipset market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 321.9 Mn in 2019 to US$ 8,674.0 Mn by the year 2027, with a CAGR of 44.4% from the year 2019 to 2027.

Driving factors such as a rise in demand for a reliable communication network and rapid growth in the developments of smartphones are driving the growth of the 5G chipset market. Further, encouraging government investments to develop 5G technology is expected to facilitate significant growth opportunities for the 5G chipset market. The adoption of smartphone adoption continues to expand globally. This is fuelled by the multimode 3G/4G LTE connectivity, robust mobile processors, advanced features of multimedia, and superior location awareness capabilities, among other features. Approximately 1.5 billion smartphones were shipped in 2017, globally, which is consistent year-over-year.

Most of the growth is projected in the emerging regions, where smartphones account for approximately 70% of the total handset shipments. Further, growth in the smartphone demand has also been driven by a variety of affordable and flexible data plans that are being offered by mobile operators. Smartphone has become prominently in-demand for social networking, gaming, music, email, and web browsing, among other functionalities. It is anticipated that the 5G connectivity would further drive innovations and would increase consumer demand by offering enhanced connectivity. This is expected to proliferate the market for 5G chipset.

5G Chipset Market – Companies Mentioned

Broadcom, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

International Business Machines Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Mediatek Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Telefonaktiebolaget Lm Ericsson

Xilinx, Inc.

On the basis of operation frequency, the 5G chipset market is segmented into sub-6 GHz, between 26 and 39 GHz, and above 39 GHz. The 5G network is expected to bring convenience to the next generation. The network providers and chip manufacturers are seeking forward to conduct test trials for the broad spectrum of bands. With the higher frequency of the band, the internet connection would be higher. Continuous advents made in IoT has led to increasing its adoption in the enterprise application such as healthcare, manufacturing, and many more. The sub-6 GHz segment led the 5G chipset market in 2019 and is anticipated to dominate the market in the forecast period.

Rest of Asia Pacific 5G Chipset Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



ASIA PACIFIC 5G CHIPSET MARKET SEGMENTATION



By Operation Frequency

Sub-6 GHz

Between 26 and 39 GHz

Above 39 GHz



By Product

Devices

Customer Premises Equipment

Network Infrastructure Equipment



By End-User

Automotive & Transportation

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Building Automation

Industrial Automation

Consumer Electronics

Public Safety & Surveillance



By Country

Australia

South Korea

China

India

Japan

Rest of APAC

