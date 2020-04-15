Asia Pacific Robotic Refueling System Market to Reach US$ 24.06 Mn at a CAGR of 36.1% in 2027

“Robotic refueling system market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 1.68 Mn in 2018 to US$ 24.06 Mn by the year 2027 with a CAGR of 36.1% from the year 2020 to 2027.”

The mining industry to ensure robotic refueling systems formidable growth rate, which in turn is anticipated to propel the robotic refueling system market. In addition, the flexibility of dispensing different fuels and low cost of operation is going to act as a catalyst for the robotic refueling system market growth. Moreover, the emergence of AI-based autonomous cars is anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities for the robotic refueling system market in the forecast period. For decades, fuel pumps have been operated by humans, thus, raising the total operational cost of managing the store and the pump. An operator has already been assigned for the task of fueling and managing the monetary operations.

A robotic fueling station would eliminate the need for a human to potentially dangerous petrochemical fumes, avoiding driver’s exposure to extreme cold or hot temperatures during fueling, and reducing the labor costs associated with full-service fueling stations. Additionally, fueling a diesel car with petrol or vice versa has always been the most careless mistake while refueling. Robotic refueling systems eliminate the chances of wrong fuelling accidents as each vehicle would have an RFID tag which would inform the refueling station regarding the type of fuel used such as petrol, diesel, or natural gas.

Robotic Refueling System Market – Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Fanuc Corporation

Fuelmatics AB

Gazprom Neft PJSC

Kuka AG

Neste

Rotec Engineering

Scott Technology Limited

Shaw Development LLC

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Robotic refueling system market by fuel is classified into gaseous fuel, gasoline, diesel, and others. Gasoline segment of robotic refueling system market led the market in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Emission of harmful greenhouse gasses from gasoline engine after combustion, is considered to be the major factor contributing to the unpopularity of gasoline powered vehicles. It is expected that electric vehicle is going to replace much of the gasoline vehicle during the forecast period from 2019 – 2027 Thus, in the near future during the forecast period, it is expected that other clean energy sources such as gaseous fuels and electric is going to substitute for gasoline powered vehicle. However, the application of diesel powered vehicle cannot be replaced by other fuel type owing to a diesel engine’s low power to weight ration and low end torque. Thus all medium and heavy commercial vehicle along with off-highway trucks and machineries are expected to be powered by diesel.

The China dominated the robotic refueling system market in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market with the highest share in the Asia Pacific region through the forecast period. China has increasingly evolved as the second leading crude oil consumer and has ranked fifth in the world in terms of production. The oil & gas market is dominated by the local oil companies that contribute to over 75% of the production. Growing oil & gas industry is expected to increase the adoption of robotic refueling system as it helps the workers to stay far from the stations and reduces human intervention. On the other hand, China aims to be a moderately prosperous society in every aspect, including space technology. Therefore, the country was projected to launch 100 satellites by 2025. For this step, China invested a massive amount in making its own space station by 2022. Such investment by the country towards making the infrastructure fully automated will also require a robotic refueling system. The country projects to be fully developed, rich, and powerful nation by leading in innovation, outer space, and artificial intelligence.

ASIA PACIFIC ROBOTIC REFUELING SYSTEM MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Fuel

Gaseous Fuel

Gasoline

Diesel

Others

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Industry Vertical

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Construction

Oil and Gas

Mining

Others

By Country

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Rest of APAC

