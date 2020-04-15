Blood Purification Equipment Market to Record Significant Incremental Dollar Opportunity Through 2027

The global blood purification equipment market accounted to US$ 3,881.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 5,502.8 Mn by 2027.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing geographic market and the growth of the blood purification equipment market in this region is primarily due to The factors leading the growth of the blood purification equipment market in these countries are the rising development of blood purification technology, the rising number of players operating across the country, and the high prevalence of patients suffering with chronic kidney diseases.

In addition, countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea are estimated to provide various growth opportunities due to the rising development in the healthcare industry and rising healthcare expenditures.

Company Profiles

CytoSorbents Corporation

Fresenius Medical Care. (NxStage Medical, Inc.)

Spectral Medical Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Nikkiso Co, Inc.

Haemonetics Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Medtronic plc (Bellco)

Jafron Biomedical Co., Ltd.

Kaneka Medix Corp

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Kidney Diseases

The most common type of renal diseases include chronic kidney diseases (CKD). CKD refers to a long term condition, commonly caused due to high blood pressure and doesn’t improve over time. The CKD occurs due to inability of the kidneys to perform their normal function.

Over the time, human kidneys stop working completely and requires performing dialysis that helps to filter and purify the blood with the help of an external machine. These machines known as hemodialysis devices contributes a major share in the blood purification equipment market.

Product Insights

The global blood purification equipment market by product segments was led by hemodialysis device. In 2018, the hemodialysis device accounted for the largest market share in the global blood purification equipment market.

The growth of hemodialysis devices is expected to grow due to the increasing number of patients suffering from chronic renal diseases across the world. On the other hand, the continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) device segment is estimated to mark the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period, owing as the therapy is effective among patients that are unable to tolerate hemodialysis.

