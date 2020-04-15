Bottled Water Market Impressive Gains Including Top Key Players CG Roxane, LLC, Icelandic Glacial.., Vichy Catalan Corporation, Bebidas SA, SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED, Mountain Valley Spring Company, The Coca-Cola Company

A large-scale Bottled Water business report endows with a profound overview of product specification, product type, production analysis, and technology by taking into consideration the major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. The study derives market drivers and restraints by using SWOT analysis, along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. This market report is the best source that gives CAGR values with variations during the forecast period of 2018 – 2025 for the market. The Bottled Water report has been prepared based on the market type, size of the organization, availability on-premises and the end-users’ organization type

Global bottled water market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 210.8 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 341.1 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period of 2019-2026.

What ideas and concepts are covered in the report?

– The assessments accounted by all the zones and the market share registered by each region is mentioned in the report.

– The study sums up the product consumption growth rate in the applicable regions along with their consumption market share.

Global Bottled Water Market Segmentation

By Product Types: Still water, Sparkling water, Functional water

By Distribution Channel: Convenience Stores, Home and Office Delivery

This is an excellent research study specially compiled to provide latest insights into critical aspects of the Bottled Water market. The report includes different market forecasts related to market size, production, revenue, consumption, CAGR, gross margin, price, and other key factors. It is prepared with the use of industry-best primary and secondary research methodologies and tools. The global Bottled Water market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2026.

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Company profile section of players such as CG Roxane, LLC, Icelandic Glacial.., Vichy Catalan Corporation, Bebidas SA, SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED, Mountain Valley Spring Company, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo ,Danone, Nestle Waters, Hangzhou Wahaha Group., Sunny Delight Beverages Company, Balance Trading Company, VOSS WATER, Fiji Water, AJE.

Market Drivers:

Developing lifestyles and health concerns

Consumer option for vitamin and minerals rich drinking water

Market Restraints:

Environment pollution through plastic bottles.

Absence of awareness regarding health issues through low-cost tap water.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

The market research report provides a detailed analysis of the current and emerging market trends, as well as the key dynamics in the global Bottled Water market.

Detailed analysis is conducted by deriving market estimations for the key market segments and sub-segments during the forecast period of 2026.

Comprehensive analysis of the global market has been conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the leading competitors operating in the global market space.

Leading competitors functioning in the market have been profiled and their strategies have been analyzed in detail, in order to understand the competitive outlook of the global Bottled Water.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

Global Bottled Water Market Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

