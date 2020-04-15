Citronella Oil Market Latest Trends and Future Growth Study by 2029

Citronella oil refers to an essential oil that is extracted from a plant of Cymbopogon genus, an Asian grass plant. The oil is extracted using distillation process. This fragrant grass plant contains citrus-like aroma and has derived its name from a French word meaning “lemon balm”.

Get Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=6432

Like many other essential oils, citronella oil also comes with certain advantages, and it has been in use in Indonesia and China for centuries. This essential oil is used in the treatment of infections, rashes and other health conditions. Nowadays, citronella oil is widely regarded as a natural insect repellent, but is also has other benefits, which is likely to drive the growth of the global citronella oil market over the period of analysis.

Gradually, essential oils have moved beyond the usual utilization as ingredients in aromatherapy and therapeutics. The growth of the global citronella oil market is predicted to be driven by its augmented use in the food and beverage sector. Easy purchase if raw lemongrass together with absence of any technical and financial barriers is aiding manufacturers to expand their production capacity. Growing use of perfumery chemicals like geraniol is estimated to widen the growth opportunities of the global citronella oil market in the near future.

Growing Industrial Significance is Likely to Bolster Demand

Popular beliefs such as synthetic production of beverage and food items reduces the nutrition content of those products are likely to augur well for the global citronella oil market in the years to come. It is also estimated that demand for naturally sourced citronella oil will observe better growth opportunities than the organic ones.

Request TOC of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=6432

However, it is easier to produce organic citronella oil than buying it normally, consumers are anticipated to remain more inclined toward citronella oil that is derived from natural products. It is further predicted that toward the end of the assessment tenure, more than half of the citronella oil market will be occupied by the naturally-sourced citronella oil.

In addition, this essential oil is regarded as an industrially significant essential oil. Such significance in the various industries is due to the benefits offered by citronella oil. It can be used as fragrances in perfume and cosmetic industries and as flour additives. This essential oil comes with 80 components, some of which are in high concentration in oil and they work as a repellent property of oils. High demand from the perfume and cosmetic sectors is likely to propel growth of the global citronella oil market over the years of analysis.

Asia Pacific to Lead the Market with Huge Production

Asia Pacific accounts for a leading major share of the global citronella oil market over the tenure of assessment. High demand of essential oils in the flavour and fragrance industry is likely to fuel the Asia Pacific citronella oil market. In addition, Asia Pacific also plays an important role in the export of essential oils. Countries like Taiwan, Indonesia, China, India, and Sri Lanka are the major countries producing essential oils in Asia Pacific. North America and Europe are likely to expand at a fairly high growth rate over the period of analysis. Latin America is predicted to exhibit steady growth rate in the forthcoming years.

Technological Advancement to Aid Companies Dominate this Fragmented Market

Some of the prominent vendors profiled in the study of global citronella oil market comprise Wuhan Dahua Weiye Pharmaceutical Chemical Co. Ltd., AOS Products Private Ltd, Manohar Botanical Extracts Pvt. Ltd, Aromatic Herbals Private Limited, Van Aroma, and Gramme Products. The global citronella oil market is a highly fragmented market and comprises both regional and international competitors. Companies rely on innovation and technological advancement for coming up with new offerings so as to widen reach.

Read Comprehensive Overview of Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/citronella-oil-market

About TMR Research:

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.

Read More Articles: https://tmrresearchblog.com/