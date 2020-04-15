Cloud Infrastructure Services : Is COVID-19 will Become Reason for Increasing Dominance of Big 5 in Market

Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Global Cloud Infrastructure Service Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025. Global Cloud Infrastructure Service Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Major Players in This Report Include,

AWS (United States), Microsoft (United States), Google (United States), Alibaba (United States), IBM (United States), Oracle (United States), Fujitsu (Japan), Rackspace (United States), DigitalOcean (United States), Verizon (United States), Cisco Systems (United States) and VMware (United States)

The human tragedy the COVID-19 pandemic has inflicted on the world is incalculable and continues to grow. COVID-19 is also impacting entire industries, causing them to randomly move in unpredictable ways, directly impacting cloud services. The trend toward operating more applications, both new and existing, in public cloud environments will continue over the coming years. Organizations will look to take advantage of the unlimited access to capacity, more advanced services, such as AI and analytics, as well as APIs and other tools to accelerate their digital development. Cloud infrastructure services spending may see a slight drop in investment growth momentum for 2020 due to COVID-19 and may reach 135 USD billion. As many employees are transitioning to remote working, there is a sudden surge in demand for collaboration solutions. The share prices of collaboration tools providers have been soaring, and Microsoft announced that it now has 44 million users of the Teams platform globally, due to the high demand for collaboration solutions. At the PaaS layer, the impact is not so clear. Some developers are being sent on leave, as development projects are stalled in favor of remote working projects or until businesses can begin to operate normally again. At the same time, there are many students and developers at home with time to spend on developing new applications and solutions to problems relating to the COVID-19 crisis.

This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Cloud Infrastructure Service Market research report include SWOT analysis.

Market Trend

Increase adoption of cloud-based technologies is the current trend of this market.

Owing to the increased demand for efficient data sharing computing service

Market Drivers

Disaster recovery and backup services.

Increased availability of skilled labor.

Opportunities

Improved data management, enhanced IT infrastructure management and flexibility, and better security and compliance.

Restraints

Rigorous government rules and regulations

The limited number of bandwidth providers

Challenges

The acceptance rate of the cloud infrastructure services is to strengthen the responsiveness about its safety aspects and Latency in the cloud-based network which has been showcased as the main challenge for this market.

The Global Cloud Infrastructure Service segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (PaaS, IaaS, CDN/AND, Managed Hosting, Colocation Services, DRaaS), Application (BFSI, Telecommunications and IT, Manufacturing, Retail and eCommerce, Others), Organization Size (Small and medium sized Enterprises (SME’s), Large Enterprises), Deployment model (Public, Private, Hybrid), Service (Compute as a Service, Storage as a Service, Disaster Recovery and Backup as a Service, Networking as a Service, Desktop as a Service, Managed Hosting)

Cloud Service Providers Market Share % (2019) AWS 32.3% Microsoft 16.9% Google 5.8% Alibaba 4.9% Rest 40.1%

The trend toward operating more applications, both new and existing, in public cloud environments will continue over coming years. Organizations will look to take advantage of the unlimited access to capacity, more advanced services, such as AI and analytics, as well as APIs and other tools to accelerate their digital development. Cloud infrastructure services spending may see slight drop in investment growth momentum for 2020 due to COVID-19 and may reach US$135 billion. Momentum will continue again from 2021, with total outlay reaching US$275 billion by 2024. Alibaba, Amazon, Baidu, Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Tencent – collectively spent more than US$60 billion in 2019 on data center infrastructure. This was up 8% from 2018 and represented a moderation in capital expenditure after the surge in 2018, when the super seven increased their outlay by 46%.

The regional analysis of Global Cloud Infrastructure Service Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market



